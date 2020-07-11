News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ocean County nonprofit HOPE Sheds Light launches new podcast
Rise with HOPE is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
Rise with HOPE started out of a deep-rooted community need that was seen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although its physical doors were shut, HOPE Sheds Light was still open and actively serving the community during COVID-19. "In March 2020, we decided to offer daily inspirational messaging on Facebook Live in order to stay emotionally connected to our HOPE Sheds Light family during this time of physical distancing,"
Available now on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/
Founded in 2012 after Co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light acts as a voice of hope in a community in desperate need of knowing that recovery is possible. Along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, HOPE Sheds Light aims to shed light into the shadows of stigma and fear.
"HOPE Sheds Light is a peer-driven organization, meaning we all have a personal connection to addiction and recovery," said Capaci. "At the heart of HSL's mission is the desire to connect with others who have questions about, concerns with or who may just want to gain a deeper understanding about substance use, addiction/substance use disorder, and the process of recovery."
Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light will host its 7th Annual Celebration of HOPE Virtual Walk on Saturday, September 12, 2020. For more information or to register, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. (http://www.hopeshedslight.org/
About HOPE Sheds Light
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
https://www.hopeshedslight.org/
Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse