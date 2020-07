Ocean County nonprofit HOPE Sheds Light launches new podcast

Rise with HOPE is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

HOPE Sheds Light launches its new podcast.

-- HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL), a family-focused Toms River-based nonprofit organization offering support to those impacted by addiction, recently launched its new Rise with HOPE podcast. The podcast aims to offer a new perspective on addiction by creating an environment of compassion for individuals and families impacted by the disease.Rise with HOPE started out of a deep-rooted community need that was seen during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although its physical doors were shut, HOPE Sheds Light was still open and actively serving the community during COVID-19. "In March 2020, we decided to offer daily inspirational messaging on Facebook Live in order to stay emotionally connected to our HOPE Sheds Light family during this time of physical distancing,"said Pam Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "We called these livestreams Rise with HOPE and they garnered over 56,000 views over a 16-week period. Due to the community need, we decided to transition Rise with HOPE to a new weekly podcast."Available now on Apple Podcasts ( https://podcasts.apple.com/ us/podcast/rise- with-hope/id15... ), Spotify and Google Podcasts, Rise with HOPE delivers experience, strength and hope to the community by exploring what recovery looks like from a variety of perspectives. "Through this podcast, HOPE Sheds Light will expand our reach as we continue to serve all those who look to HOPE Sheds Light for strength, support and, of course, hope," Capaci said.Founded in 2012 after Co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse, HOPE Sheds Light acts as a voice of hope in a community in desperate need of knowing that recovery is possible. Along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, HOPE Sheds Light aims to shed light into the shadows of stigma and fear."HOPE Sheds Light is a peer-driven organization, meaning we all have a personal connection to addiction and recovery," said Capaci. "At the heart of HSL's mission is the desire to connect with others who have questions about, concerns with or who may just want to gain a deeper understanding about substance use, addiction/substance use disorder, and the process of recovery."Looking to the future, HOPE Sheds Light will host its 7Annual Celebration of HOPE Virtual Walk on Saturday, September 12, 2020. For more information or to register, please visit HOPEShedsLight.org. ( http://www.hopeshedslight.org/ HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.https://www.hopeshedslight.org/news/ocean-county-nonprofit-hope-sheds-light-launches-new-podcast/