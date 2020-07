Hispanic Star Miami Announces Miami and Broward Hospital Donations Tomorrow July 9th

Hispanic Star Miami, Beam Suntory and GADMC join forces in donating hand sanitizers and masks to local healthcare heroes at five hospitals in South Florida.

-- July 7, 2020 – The Hispanic Star (https://hispanicstar.org/)Miami continues its efforts to support local healthcare heroes with the donation of 720 Beam Suntory (https://www.beamsuntory.com/en) hand sanitizers and OurNursesSonBravas (https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/ournursessonbravas/?hl=en)™ masks saluting our brave nurses by gadMC (https://semillaad.com/)throughout South Florida Thursday, July 9, 2020."Our healthcare and essential workers are on the frontlines of the COVID19 pandemic. They are saving lives with professionalism and courage. They are rising to the occasion and caring for our most vulnerable populations in Miami. We continue to do our part with the support of our partners by helping and honoring our frontline workers in their fight to keep our communities healthy and safe" statedCommunity partnerships play an important role at a time when local hospitals across South Florida are experiencing a surge in cases. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which account for 29% of Florida's population, continue Florida's lead in the pandemic, with additional nurses ( https://www.nbcmiami.com/ news/local/florida- gov-sending- n... ) being sent to overstretched hospitals."We are proud to have made these hand sanitizers at our own distilleries and hope that it will help you as you continue to help local communities in the fight against COVID-19. We thank you for your continued effort to make a difference in the world." SALUD Leadership of Beam Suntory.Nicklaus Children's Hospital3100 SW 67Ave., Miami, FL 33155Jackson Health System160 NW 170St., North Miami Beach, FL 33169Palmetto General Hospital2001 W 68Street, Hialeah, FL 33016Memorial Pembroke3329 Johnson St., Hollywood, FL 33021Memorial Healthcare System703 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33028Corporate partners: Beam Suntory, IMC Health Medical Centers, gadMCThe Hispanic Star represents an unparalleled collective effort to create a platform to showcase and amplify the contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States, not only as an integral part of the American culture but also as an undeniable force shaping its future. Driven by the firm belief that we don't win until we all win, the Hispanic Star is based on both a unifying symbol and a nonpartisan, inclusive, inspirational, and unifying footing in order for U.S. Hispanics to view themselves and help them act as a unified force for good. In response to the continuously developing health and economic impacts of COVID-19, we are shifting our efforts to redirect the Hispanic Star assets, networks and platforms to put the Hispanic Stars in action. We aim to mitigate the negative impact of this global pandemic on our community, particularly small business owners, entrepreneurs and independent workers. Thousands of Hispanic Stars are already taking action. We don't win this alone. We win this together. For more information, connect with Hispanic Star Miami on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ HispanicStarMiami/ ), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hispanicstarmiami/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/MiamiHispanic)and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/the-hispanic-star/)