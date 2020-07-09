News By Tag
Hispanic Star Miami Announces Miami and Broward Hospital Donations Tomorrow July 9th
Hispanic Star Miami, Beam Suntory and GADMC join forces in donating hand sanitizers and masks to local healthcare heroes at five hospitals in South Florida.
By: Hispanic Star
"Our healthcare and essential workers are on the frontlines of the COVID19 pandemic. They are saving lives with professionalism and courage. They are rising to the occasion and caring for our most vulnerable populations in Miami. We continue to do our part with the support of our partners by helping and honoring our frontline workers in their fight to keep our communities healthy and safe" stated Carolina Veira, Director of Finance, IMC Health Medical Centers and Leader of the Miami Hub, Hispanic Star.
Community partnerships play an important role at a time when local hospitals across South Florida are experiencing a surge in cases. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, which account for 29% of Florida's population, continue Florida's lead in the pandemic, with additional nurses (https://www.nbcmiami.com/
"We are proud to have made these hand sanitizers at our own distilleries and hope that it will help you as you continue to help local communities in the fight against COVID-19. We thank you for your continued effort to make a difference in the world." SALUD Leadership of Beam Suntory.
List of hospitals receiving hand sanitizers and masks on Thursday, July 9th, 2020:
9:00 a.m.
Nicklaus Children's Hospital
3100 SW 67th Ave., Miami, FL 33155
10.30 a.m.
Jackson Health System
160 NW 170th St., North Miami Beach, FL 33169
12:00 noon
Palmetto General Hospital
2001 W 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33016
3:00 p.m.
Memorial Pembroke
3329 Johnson St., Hollywood, FL 33021
4:00 p.m.
Memorial Healthcare System
703 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Corporate partners: Beam Suntory, IMC Health Medical Centers, gadMC
About Hispanic Star Miami
The Hispanic Star represents an unparalleled collective effort to create a platform to showcase and amplify the contributions of the Hispanic community to the United States, not only as an integral part of the American culture but also as an undeniable force shaping its future. Driven by the ﬁrm belief that we don't win until we all win, the Hispanic Star is based on both a unifying symbol and a nonpartisan, inclusive, inspirational, and unifying footing in order for U.S. Hispanics to view themselves and help them act as a uniﬁed force for good. In response to the continuously developing health and economic impacts of COVID-19, we are shifting our efforts to redirect the Hispanic Star assets, networks and platforms to put the Hispanic Stars in action. We aim to mitigate the negative impact of this global pandemic on our community, particularly small business owners, entrepreneurs and independent workers. Thousands of Hispanic Stars are already taking action. We don't win this alone. We win this together. For more information, connect with Hispanic Star Miami on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Gabriela 'Gaby' Alcantara-Diaz
***@semillaad.com
