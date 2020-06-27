News By Tag
Low interest rates give new homebuyers increased buying power
American Properties Realty, Inc. has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Highland Park and Heritage at Pennington.
Although mortgage rates consistently fluctuate based on market conditions, Money.com (https://money.com/
"With such a high demand for new homes, it is possible to purchase a brand-new construction home cheaper than you can rent," said Csik. For those who want to make their move now, American Properties Realty, Inc. currently has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ and Heritage at Pennington in Pennington, NJ.
Heritage at Highland Park (http://www.heritageathighlandpark.com/
Heritage at Pennington, a successful new community of townhomes and two-story villas in Pennington, NJ, is now offering virtual tours of its Rosedale model home. Those interested can visit HeritageAtPennington.com (https://www.americanproperties.net/
"We will continue to make it as easy as possible for interested home buyers to learn about our available communities,"
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey home buyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
