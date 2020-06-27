 
News By Tag
* Home
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Iselin
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
321
June 2020
30292827


Low interest rates give new homebuyers increased buying power

American Properties Realty, Inc. has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Highland Park and Heritage at Pennington.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
The Charles model at Heritage at Highland Park.
The Charles model at Heritage at Highland Park.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Home

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Iselin - New Jersey - US

ISELIN, N.J. - July 2, 2020 - PRLog -- Low interest rates make now the ideal time purchase a new home, especially a new construction home. "With low-cost maintenance, modern floor plans, high-rated energy efficiency, new home warranties, and homes designed around families who live in them, the benefits of new construction far outweigh any pre-owned or renovated alternative," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc.

Although mortgage rates consistently fluctuate based on market conditions, Money.com (https://money.com/mortgage-rate-forecasts/) reports that the most popular home loan, the 30-year fixed, was 3.13 percent as of June 25. The last time we saw rates that low were in 1971. Let's put that in perspective – low interest rates give prospective homebuyers increased buying power.

"With such a high demand for new homes, it is possible to purchase a brand-new construction home cheaper than you can rent," said Csik. For those who want to make their move now, American Properties Realty, Inc. currently has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ and Heritage at Pennington in Pennington, NJ.

Heritage at Highland Park (http://www.heritageathighlandpark.com/), a new community of luxury townhomes in Highland Park, is offering virtual tours of its Aurora, Brookside and Charles model homes. The new Brookside model is also available for tours. Priced from $394,990, homes feature three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. A loft/fourth bedroom option is also available. Quick delivery homes are available, including the Charles Home of the Month with an incentive of $20,000 – buyer must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home loans. See Sales Manager for details. The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. To learn more, call Erika Rotondo or Kelly Flanagan at 732-354-3543. They can also be reached via email erotonodo@americanproperties.net or kflanagan@americanproperties.net.

Heritage at Pennington, a successful new community of townhomes and two-story villas in Pennington, NJ, is now offering virtual tours of its Rosedale model home. Those interested can visit HeritageAtPennington.com (https://www.americanproperties.net/properties/new-homes/heritage-at-pennington/) to take a virtual tour and learn more about Phase 2, which features new townhomes with first-floor master bedrooms for the ultimate comfort and convenience. Homes at Heritage at Pennington are priced from $434,990. $5,000 incentives are available toward options. See Sales Manager for details. The Sales Office is open from 10am to 5pm daily. To learn more, call Dana Pennock at 609-559-5904 or email dpennock@americanproperties.net.

"We will continue to make it as easy as possible for interested home buyers to learn about our available communities," said Csik. "We offer virtual tours of our model homes, as well as virtual and phone appointments for individuals and families who prefer those methods of communication. Our team is here to help find you find the home you've always wanted during a time when interest rates are more favorable than ever before."

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey home buyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

https://www.americanproperties.net/news

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Home
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Iselin - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jul 02, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share