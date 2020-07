Women of Color STEM Conference Announces 2020 Winners

Ahead of the upcoming annual conference, Career Communications Group recognizes women leading in STEM from around the nation for their work in the advancements of opportunity for minorities and technology.

-- The Women of Color STEM Conference, which is marking 25 years of promoting the significant achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, math, and medicine, is excited to announce the winners of the 2020 Women of Color Awards. With winners across 15 categories, the awards are granted by a selection committee drawn from industry, government, and academia.This year, more than 40 women will be recognized. Rear Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams, Ph.D., RN, FAAN will receive the top honor as Technologist of the Year. The award represents recognition of high merit, the broad effect on people in many disciplines, and value to society as a whole. Among her many achievements in the field of nursing and public health, Rear Admiral Trent-Adams has had a direct impact on building systems of care to improve public health for marginalized populations domestically and internationally. Other notable award recipients include Adrienne Somerville of the Naval Air Systems Command who will be receiving the President's Award. Additional award categories include career achievement, community service, corporate responsibility, diversity leadership, educational leadership, managerial leadership, new media/IT, outstanding technical contributing, professional achievement, technical innovation, student leadership, technology all-star, and technology rising stars.Each year the Women of Color STEM Conference hosts several award ceremonies and a forum of leaders from Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, colleges, and universities to discuss key issues in the scientific and technical workforce, share best practices, and showcase opportunities for professional development, networking and recruiting.The theme for the 2020 Annual Conference "" is focused on giving attendees the expert insights and tools that they need to shape growth in a changing landscape, and address the underrepresentation of women in engineering (15%) and computer and mathematical sciences (26%). Race and ethnicity are salient factors in rates of participation in the science and engineering workforce (NSF, Science & Engineering Indicators, 2018).Although many attendees will be onsite, the Women of Color STEM Conference is also offering attendees across the United States virtual access to seminars and workshops during the three-day event, which is dedicated to promoting professional role models and providing an important platform to share their stories.This year's class of achievers will be recognized during the 2020 Hybrid Conference October 8-10.Technologist of the YearRADM Sylvia Trent-Adams, Ph.D.Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for HealthU.S. Department of Health & Human ServicesPresident's AwardAdrienne SomervilleAcquisition Group HeadCommander Fleet Readiness CenterCareer Achievement – GovernmentCOL Antoinette GantCommander, Louisville DistrictU.S. Army Corps of EngineersChavonda Jacobs-Young, Ph.D.USDA Agricultural Research Service Administrator and USDA Acting Chief ScientistUSDA Agricultural Research ServiceCareer Achievement – IndustryTonya NobleDirector, International Defense TrainingThe Boeing CompanyKaren Rodriguez, Ph.D.Divisional Vice President; Corporate EngineeringAbbottCommunity Service – GovernmentPriscilla FordWorkforce Development SpecialistFleet Readiness Center SouthwestCommunity Service – IndustryDemetria HallHardware Engineer StaffLockheed Martin AeronauticsJasmine LeFloreSr. Project EngineerCollins AerospaceCorporate ResponsibilityKaren BradfordDirector, Strategic PartnershipsNASA Ames Research CenterDiversity LeadershipTamberlin GoldenPlant DirectorGeneral MotorsEducational Leadership – College-Level Promotion of EducationBushra Ahmad Saeed, Ph.D.Associate ProfessorUniversity of the District of ColumbiaEducational Leadership - Corporate Promotion of EducationClaudia MoralesSupplier Quality Assurance Systems Staff SpecialistBell Textron Inc.Managerial Leadership – GovernmentShitarria BattleChief Engineer, C2 Systems DevelopmentMissile Defense AgencyManagerial Leadership – IndustryBeethika Khan, Ph.D.Program DirectorNational Science Foundation (NSF)Shanique SmithDirectorRaytheon Missiles & DefenseNew Media/IT Leadership – GovernmentBarbara PilateComputer ScientistU.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development CenterNew Media/IT Leadership – IndustryRachel SmithAssistant Vice President - TechnologyAT&TOutstanding Technical Contribution – GovernmentAntonella AlunniAerospace EngineerNASA Ames Research CenterTrena JacksonOperations Research AnalystNAVAIROutstanding Technical Contribution – IndustryCarol Brevett, Ph.D.Principal ScientistLeidosVanessa MicheliniIBM Distinguished EngineerIBMProfessional Achievement – GovernmentMonique BrissonResearch Electrical EngineerAir Force Research LaboratoryJasmine GilliamPhysical Security InspectorU.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Region IIITekia GovanProject ManagerU.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Office of Nuclear RegulationProfessional Achievement – IndustryXiomara Calderón-Colón, Ph.D.Materials Scientist/Project ManagerJohns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryRayna Matsuno, PhDEpidemiologist IIILeidosJenine PattersonPrincipal Systems EngineerThe MITRE CorporationStudent Leadership – Undergraduate LevelMichelle DominguezEngineering StudentNASA Ames Research CenterTechnical Innovation – GovernmentCandice Hatcher-Solis, Ph.D.Team Leader, Neurobiology of Cognitive Performance711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research LaboratoryTechnical Innovation – IndustryYufang Hou, Ph.D.Research ScientistIBM Research - IrelandEvelyn MooreDirector of Engineering and Chief Engineer, F-18 Program EngineeringThe Boeing CompanySpecial RecognitionYevette BrattenExecutive Vice President & Chief Strategy OfficerDigiFlight, Inc.Inderpal DeolDirector and Chief Engineer, Fos GenDTE EnergyStacey DixonDeputy DirectorNational Geospatial-Intelligence AgencySheronda JeffriesTechnical Leader Quality EngineeringCiscoLatitia McCane, Ph.D.Director of EducationHuntington Ingalls IndustriesKavita VigneauVice President, EngineeringQuicken LoansSucheta WalimbeExecutive Vice President, Information TechnologyFord Motor Credit CompanyStephanie WatsonSenior Engineer IIIConsumers EnergyCindy WoodsOperations Division Chief, National Weather ServiceNational Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationThe Women of Color STEM Conference, now in its 25th year, has been the venues where women and men from diverse backgrounds have come to recognize outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), celebrate excellence in STEM-related fields, and create a career learning and networking environment.www.womenofcolor.netFor more information on CCG please visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/