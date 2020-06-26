News By Tag
Consumer51 Launches Website for Mirketa
By: Consumer51 LLC
Mirketa provides business and technology solutions using big data and cloud technologies, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, and other platforms. With more than 300 solution engagements over the last seventeen years, Mirketa is an industry leader in its segment.
The new, responsive website has been developed on the WordPress platform with custom UX. It will help build further awareness about Mirketa and the company's innovation DNA, through new-age technology and tools. A few significant features of the new site are:
Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51 said, "We've enjoyed working with Mirketa over the years. Our teams collaborate really well. Consumer51 brings the unique proposition of a marketing, software development, and web hosting company built into one entity. We have applied industry-best development practices and the specialist Consumer51 approach and built a thoughtful UX and responsive website that meets all critical business goals. Initial reports indicate that the new Mirketa website has been productive from day one for SEO efficacy, superior engagement, and lead generation.
Mirketa helps companies compete better with solutions that leverage analytics, organizational process changes, and cloud CRM.
About Consumer51
Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.
About Mirketa
Mirkeata is a California based business and IT consulting firm founded in 2003. Our head office is located in San Ramon, CA. The Global Delivery Centre is located in Noida, India. Mirketa provides business and technology solutions using big data and cloud technologies, including Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, and other platforms. For more information about Mirketa, visit http://www.mirketa.com
Brittney Brueggeman
***@consumer51.com
