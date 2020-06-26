 
News By Tag
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Ramon
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
June 2020
3029282726

Consumer51 Launches Website for Mirketa

By:
 
 
Mirketa Website
Mirketa Website
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Technology

Industry:
Technology

Location:
San Ramon - California - US

Subject:
Websites

SAN RAMON, Calif. - June 30, 2020 - PRLog -- Consumer51, an international consumer-experience company with business operations in Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Indiana announced the launch of the new website for Mirketa, a California based business and IT consulting firm founded in 2003.

Mirketa provides business and technology solutions using big data and cloud technologies, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, and other platforms. With more than 300 solution engagements over the last seventeen years, Mirketa is an industry leader in its segment.

The new, responsive website has been developed on the WordPress platform with custom UX. It will help build further awareness about Mirketa and the company's innovation DNA, through new-age technology and tools. A few significant features of the new site are:
  • High level of interactivity
  • Attractive product showcase
  • Strategic information architecture
  • Salesforce services for different clouds
  • Brand new AWS service line showcase
  • Responsive live chat
  • Revamped blog section (Including the important topic, "Awarded top 50 Salesforce Developer Blog")
  • Client and employee testimonials showcase
Commenting on the development, Rajeev Kumar, CEO, Mirketa, said, "We build technology backed business solutions to help start-ups, Fortune 100 companies, and government agencies transform their businesses. More than 80% of our business comes from existing customers. We believe in long-term associations that generate continuous value for all involved. Consumer51 has been a partner to us for nearly a decade. It has been of immense value in helping communicate our brand ethos and differentiators to the world at large. The new website is a timely marketing intervention which has shaped up well with cutting edge marketing technology application and web development from Consumer51."

Arijit Banerjee, CEO of Consumer51 said, "We've enjoyed working with Mirketa over the years. Our teams collaborate really well. Consumer51 brings the unique proposition of a marketing, software development, and web hosting company built into one entity. We have applied industry-best development practices and the specialist Consumer51 approach and built a thoughtful UX and responsive website that meets all critical business goals. Initial reports indicate that the new Mirketa website has been productive from day one for SEO efficacy, superior engagement, and lead generation.

Mirketa helps companies compete better with solutions that leverage analytics, organizational process changes, and cloud CRM.

About Consumer51
Consumer51 LLC is a privately held consumer-experience company, providing marketing and technology solutions for today's connected world. The company provides a wide range of services including web design, web development, web hosting, domain registration, email management, user experience design, mobile application development, brand identity design, inbound marketing, creative services and consulting to clients ranging from startups to Fortune 50 brands. For more information about Consumer51, visit http://www.consumer51.com.

About Mirketa
Mirkeata is a California based business and IT consulting firm founded in 2003. Our head office is located in San Ramon, CA. The Global Delivery Centre is located in Noida, India. Mirketa provides business and technology solutions using big data and cloud technologies, including Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics, Marketo, and other platforms. For more information about Mirketa, visit http://www.mirketa.com

Contact
Brittney Brueggeman
***@consumer51.com
End
Email:***@consumer51.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:San Ramon - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consumer51 LLC PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jun 30, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share