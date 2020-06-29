News By Tag
Generis Partners with Brochet for Legal Documentation
By: Generis
The CARA Workspace is an intelligent platform, capable of managing both data and documents, used across a number of different industries. CARA provides a consistently compliant base platform to quickly set up simple and complex use cases which enables users to standardize business processes across the board. The CARA solution for Contract Management and Legal offers additional pre-configured functionality to manage the lifecycle of documents, from initial draft though review (including comparison of changes between versions), approval negotiation and amendment, together with e-signatures and processes to renew, retire or archive contracts.
Brochet helps law firms improve the quality and accuracy of their legal documents in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint. They craft templates to the most demanding of briefs meaning that they can integrate continuously with document management systems, managing and populating client, matter and author details. They can use precedent documents as a base, or add blocks of content in the initial build, to streamline the production of new documents. This delivers accurately branded professional and compliant documents. The experience for the end-user is simple and intuitive and places few demands on IT support. Our products are continuously refined to ensure users can concentrate on the quality of the content without getting bogged down in production. Together, Generis and Brochet have created a connector which allows seamless integration into CARA.
"Ensuring that document content is authored and presented in a consistent way, with easy management of complex formatting and styles, is critical for our customers, who manage that content in CARA", said James Kelleher, CEO of Generis. "This is why we are pleased to be able to offer this control of content through our partnership with Brochet."
"This partnership will allow us to integrate our templates and tools with CARA and develop a powerful cloud-based document management and generation system." said Nikki Pike, Founding Director of Brochet.
About Generis
Generis is a global leader in content and information management systems, specialising in proven solutions for regulated industries. Established in 1997 as a consultancy group, Generis has since grown and developed alongside its flagship product CARA. Our mission is to provide a system which is highly configurable and user friendly; a dedicated team works hard to guarantee customer satisfaction. Currently counting over 450,000 users across numerous industries worldwide, including 8 of the 10 largest Life Science companies. CARA provides comprehensive and flexible functionality for simple and complex business use cases including RIM, Quality Documents/QMS, Labelling, eTMF,
Find out more at: https://www.generiscorp.com
About Brochet
Brochet builds a working environment to write and edit documents in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint for major law firms and corporate clients. Our dedicated desktop, ribbon and templates integrate seamlessly with all the major document management systems, allowing the end-user to control the output of important documents from their desktop. Brochet's tools are highly specific and carefully crafted to align with the client's preferred way of working. Founded over 20 years ago by Nikki Pike, who is a recognised authority in Word in the legal sector, our clients include six UK Top 50 law firms and major corporate organisations, including Bird & Bird, Womble Bond Dickinson and Ordnance Survey.
Find out more at: https://brochet.co.uk
