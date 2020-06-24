News By Tag
FRA surprises Monmouth Medical Center Project SEARCH Interns
Monmouth County-based FRA celebrates the accomplishments of this year's seven graduates who recently completed the Project SEARCH intern program.
By: Family Resource Associates, Inc.
The surprise visits were facilitated by Nancy Phalanukorn, Executive Director of FRA; Phillip Duck, Director of EmployAbility at FRA; Tyler Swiggart, Job Coach at FRA, Jessica Hamburg, Project SEARCH Instructor at FRA, and Julia Siersema, Project SEARCH Skills Trainer at FRA. The FRA team visited the homes of Molly Hebert, Gabe Aquino, Jim Peters, Janet Wells, Kate Danish, Angel Ramos Jr. and Robert Scott.
"It was a joy to be a part of the celebration, acknowledging each intern for all their commitment and accomplishments as they now prepare for employment in the community," said Phalanukorn. "Each intern grew tremendously and it gives us great pride to have been part of that growth."
The interns were just as excited to see the FRA team. During his surprise visit, Angel Ramos Jr. said, "I'm nervous and excited to see you all here… I'm really touched by it." Another intern's mom expressed how the program has made a difference in her daughter Molly's overall growth as a person and she enjoys how she has become an independent thinker.
Project SEARCH is a 10-month internship program for people with disabilities in their last year of school through early adulthood. It is targeted to those whose goal is competitive employment. The program takes place at Monmouth Medical Center where total immersion in the workplace facilitates the teaching and learning process, as well as the acquisition of employability and marketable work skills. Interns participate in three unpaid internships to explore a variety of career paths.
"The goal of Project SEARCH is competitive employment for each intern utilizing the skills they learned during the program," said Phillip Duck, FRA's Director of EmployAbility, which encompasses the Monmouth Medical Center Project SEARCH program. "The skills acquired through Project SEARCH can be transferred to many different workplace settings." If you would like to learn more about how to hire a Project SEARCH graduate, please email pduck@frainc.org.
To learn more about Project SEARCH, visit projectsearch.us. (http://www.projectsearch.us/
About Family Resource Associates
Family Resource Associates, Inc. (FRA) (https://www.frainc.org/)
FRA assists individuals of all ages who have developmental delays or disAbilities as well as acquired disAbilities. FRA provides home-based Early Intervention for infants, therapeutic recreation programs, pre-vocational and educational classes for adults, EmployAbility training and job coaching, along with family and sibling support groups.
TECHConnection, a signature program of FRA, leverages technology to help increase, maintain or improve the capabilities of individuals with disAbilities as a result of accident, injury, illness or aging as well as related issues affecting hearing, vision, reading or mobility. To learn more, visit frainc.org. (https://www.frainc.org/)
Federal Tax ID # 22-2285850 - NJ Charity Registration # CH0232800
https://www.frainc.org/
