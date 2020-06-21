News By Tag
The PEAK TV Hits the Streets in Season 16
The eight-episode season premieres Monday, June 29, at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-Channel 69.
By: ASR Media Productions
The PEAK TV is a ten-time Mid-Atlantic Emmy® nominee, three-time award-winning program that shares uplifting stories about health, wellness, lifestyle, and community topics. Co-hosted by Ashley Russo and Mike Mittman, The PEAK TV stories highlight people, places and organizations making an impact around the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area.
The show's lineup also includes a new segment, Voices of the Valley, sponsored by Made Possible in Lehigh Valley. Featuring guests from the Unscripted with Russo podcast and, filmed at Factory LLC, guests discuss their favorite things to do in the region and why they call Lehigh Valley home.
"We are excited to be out of the studio and in our neighborhoods, showcasing the beautiful towns that comprise the Lehigh Valley," Ashley Russo, executive producer and owner of ASR Media Productions comments. "We're also harnessing new technologies and pivoting our production to fit the new normal to which we're all adjusting. The team and I are excited to share Season 16 with the Valley and honored to continue being a part of St. Luke's and WFMZ's Monday, 6:30 PM lineup."
Peak at the Valley, featuring associate producer and co-host, Katie Pressler, highlights interesting and historical locations around the Lehigh Valley. Viewers will find this season reflects the community's new reality with COVID-19 and uncovers ways the community has and will come together during these unprecedented and socially-distant times.
Full episodes and individual segments live on The PEAK TV's YouTube channel. Fans can also visit The PEAK TV's new website to stay up to date with full episodes and content. While checking out the latest episodes, website visitors can also get to know the production team behind The PEAK TV and enjoy Unscripted With Russo podcast episodes.
The PEAK TV is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network, The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Discover Lehigh Valley, Made Possible in Lehigh Valley, and Greater Valley YMCA. Eight new episodes will air every Monday at 6:30 PM, June 29 through July 20 and August 3 through August 24 on WFMZ-Channel 69; check local listings for details.
