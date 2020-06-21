The PEAK TV Hits the Streets in Season 16

The eight-episode season premieres Monday, June 29, at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-Channel 69.

Ashley Russo

Tina Hasselbusch

Tina Hasselbusch

-- The PEAK TV (http://www.thepeaktv.com)has left the studio and moved to the streets of the Lehigh Valley. New this season, The PEAK TV hosts, Ashley Russo and Mike Mittman, are filming at recognizable venues around the Lehigh Valley while in-person interviews have gone virtual. Season 16 of The PEAK TV premieres Monday, June 29, at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-Channel 69. Episode 1 features a Lehigh Valley family's journey with PCFLV, Moravian College's response to the pandemic, St. Luke's University Health Network's Sacred Heart Campus, Kevin Greene from Faces International, and the ASR Media team.The PEAK TV is a ten-time Mid-Atlantic Emmy® nominee, three-time award-winning program that shares uplifting stories about health, wellness, lifestyle, and community topics. Co-hosted by Ashley Russo and Mike Mittman, The PEAK TV stories highlight people, places and organizations making an impact around the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area.The show's lineup also includes a new segment,, sponsored by Made Possible in Lehigh Valley. Featuring guests from thepodcast andfilmed at Factory LLC, guests discuss their favorite things to do in the region and why they call Lehigh Valley home."We are excited to be out of the studio and in our neighborhoods, showcasing the beautiful towns that comprise the Lehigh Valley," Ashley Russo, executive producer and owner of ASR Media Productions comments. "We're also harnessing new technologies and pivoting our production to fit the new normal to which we're all adjusting. The team and I are excited to share Season 16 with the Valley and honored to continue being a part of St. Luke's and WFMZ's Monday, 6:30 PM lineup.", featuring associate producer and co-host, Katie Pressler, highlights interesting and historical locations around the Lehigh ValleyViewers will find this season reflects the community's new reality with COVID-19 and uncovers ways the community has and will come together during these unprecedented and socially-distant times.Full episodes and individual segments live on The PEAK TV's YouTube channel. Fans can also visit The PEAK TV's new website to stay up to date with full episodes and content. While checking out the latest episodes, website visitors can also get to know the production team behind The PEAK TV and enjoypodcast episodes.The PEAK TV is sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network, The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, Discover Lehigh Valley, Made Possible in Lehigh Valley, and Greater Valley YMCA. Eight new episodes will air every Monday at 6:30 PM, June 29 through July 20 and August 3 through August 24 on WFMZ-Channel 69; check local listings for details.