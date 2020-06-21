 
News By Tag
* Tours
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2020
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
27262524232221

The Constitutional Walking Tour To Begin Public Tour Season On July 1

VIP Tours, Virtual Tours and Self Guided Tour App will Continue as Alternative Ways to Experience Historic Philadelphia
By: The Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Tours

Industry:
* Tourism

Location:
* Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Events

PHILADELPHIA - June 26, 2020 - PRLog -- The Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia announced it will resume public tours on July 1, 2020. Philadelphia is best seen by foot, and The Constitutional offers visitors the  opportunity to experience America's Birthplace. The Constitutional is a 75 minute, 1.25 mile outdoor walking adventure in Independence National Historical Park featuring 20+ historical sites such as the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and Betsy Ross House.

"While we were disappointed that our season was delayed due to COVID-19, launching before the July 4th holiday weekend is perfect timing," stated Jonathan Bari, President of The Constitutional. "What better way to celebrate America's Birthday than taking a tour of America's Birthplace!"

For the safety of our guides and visitors, guides will wear masks, and we ask that guests comply with wearing masks (exceptions made for children under 3). We will follow social distancing guidelines of standing 6 feet apart. We ask our guests to accommodate social distancing given that this is an outdoor tour, and there are no marked spots on the ground.

Tickets and Schedule
- The Constitutional is offered 7 days a week now through November 30, with 3 departures each day (10AM, Noon and 2PM Monday through Saturday, and 11AM, 1PM and 3PM on Sunday). Tours meet outside the entrance of the National Constitution Center, 525 Arch Street (near the stone benches).

- Tickets for The Constitutional cost $19.00 per adult, $12.50 per child, ages 3-12.  $55.00 for Family Four Pack (2 adults, 2 children ages 3-12) - $8.00 Savings!

Tickets:
www.TheConstitutional.com
215.525.1776

VIP Tours
The Constitutional continues to offer private VIP Tours ranging from 75 minutes to a half day.  You will receive personal attention from your own private guide who will provide the highest level of service and attention to detail.  In light of COVID-19, the VIP tour is a great way to see Historic Philadelphia with a totally private experience with just your group and our tour guide.

For more information, visit www.theconstitutional.com/vip, or call 215.525.1776.

Note that these are exterior only tours and do not go inside any buildings until the buildings reopen.

Virtual Tours
The Constitutional will also be offering a brand new live, interactive Virtual Tour hosted by the same entertaining tour guides who host the company's live, guided in person tours. Previously, The Constitutional's Virtual Tour has just been offered to schools. The Constitutional Virtual Tour is a great way to experience Historic Philadelphia when you can't visit Philadelphia in person. www.TheConstitutional.com/virtual . (http://www.theconstitutional.com/virtual%20.%20)

About The Constitutional Walking Tour
The Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia is one of the leading providers of guided sightseeing tours of Historic Philadelphia. The Constitutional provides a primary overview of the Independence Park area by visiting more than 20 of the most historic sites on a 75 minute, 1.25 mile outdoor adventure including the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and the National Constitution Center. For more information, www.TheConstitutional.com .

Contact
Leslie Bari, The Constitutional Walking Tour
***@theconstitutional.com
End
Email:***@theconstitutional.com Email Verified
Tags:Tours
Industry:Tourism
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Constitutional Walking Tour News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share