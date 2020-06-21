News By Tag
West Pharmaceutical Services to Host a Free Exclusive Webinar
SMi reports: West Pharmaceutical Services to Host a Free Exclusive Webinar on Prefilled Syringe Elastomer Components High-Quality Solutions for Sensitive Molecules, taking place on 16th July 2020.
By: SMi Group
As the industry continues to see significant growth for drug products developed in prefilled syringe systems (PFS), there is a trend for pharmaceutical companies to evaluate more complex drug molecules, such as biologics.
This webinar discusses current trends in the market for injectable drug delivery and outlines current challenges for companies developing drug products in a prefillable syringe system.
Interested parties can register at www.pfs-elastomer-
Webinar Overview
Increasing demands on quality, stringent regulations, trends towards home care treatments by using innovative device technology, and the development of specialized, high-value treatments present challenges to companies looking for unique solutions.
In this webinar we will cover new elastomer component leading with innovation excellence developed to address the ever-increasing demands. Additionally, we discuss the challenges of the pharmaceutical industry driven towards components being essentially free of particulate and meeting customer demand for consistency by assuring dimensional stability.
Speakers announced
• Christa Jansen-Otten, Product Management, Prefilled Systems & Delivery, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
• Whitney Winters, Senior Director, Strategic Marketing and container Systems, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
Why attend?
• Learn the current trends in the market for injectable drug delivery
• Learn about the challenges for companies developing drug products in a prefillable syringe system
• Trends towards home care treatments by using innovative device technology
Who Should Attend?
• Quality Managers
• Heads of Quality
• Manufacturing/
• Heads of Manufacturing/
• Heads of Fill-Finish
• Fill-Finish Manager
• R&D scientists
• Formulation scientists
• CMC regulatory
• Packaging engineers
• Engineers and Managers in Device Development and all other technical functions surrounding syringe systems
• Clinical and commercial Drug Product Manufacturing
• Laboratory scientific staff and managers
• Parenteral manufacturing staff
• Sterility Quality Assurance
• Regulatory affairs scientists
• Pharmaceutical packaging component manufacturing staff
MORE DETAILS: www.pfs-elastomer-
