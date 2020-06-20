News By Tag
Final homes remain at The Gables in Monroe Township
Only 4 new home opportunities left at the popular 55+ community in Middlesex County.
By: Renaissance Properties
"The final phase of townhomes offers the most coveted locations at The Gables," said Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "These four townhomes (two of which were professionally decorated model homes) feature thoughtfully developed floor plans with designer touches that will excite the most discerning home buyer."
With townhomes priced from the low $400s and featuring up to 2,738 sq. ft. of living space, it's no wonder why The Gables is nearly sold out. "At The Gables, our luxurious townhomes come with the convenience of having the new Gables Plaza, with shops and services and home to The Gables Lifestyle Center, just a short walk away," said Adinolfi.
All home designs at The Gables include a magnificent master bedroom, culinary dream kitchen, dining room, laundry room and great room all on the first floor, giving residents easy access to everything they need or want on a daily basis. For those who enjoy the comfort of extra space, all townhomes also include additional bedrooms on the second floor in addition to a full basement for your hobbies, interests, or additional storage.
"Your long-term comfort is our top priority, and that's why we have put your daily necessities on the first floor," said Adinolfi. "With two floor plans to choose from (Astor and Belmont) that feature over 2,300 sq. ft. of living space, you can rest easy knowing you have ample room for family and friends, as well as storage and flex space."
Beyond these luxurious new townhomes, the Gables Lifestyle Center is located in the Gables Plaza, adjacent to the community. The center features exercise and yoga rooms, a billiards area and cozy common spaces. The Gables' professionally managed homeowners' association takes care of virtually every aspect of this community, including lawn mowing, pruning, weeding and snow removal. As an added benefit, homeowners' insurance is included in the HOA dues, giving you one less bill to pay. The new adjacent Gables Plaza offers shops and services that put conveniences like a salon, bank, coffee shop and even urgent medical care just a short walk away.
Located just 50 miles from New York City and Philadelphia, access to all the culture, fine dining and attractions of each city is only about an hour away. The historic downtown areas of Princeton, New Brunswick and Freehold are all less than 30 minutes from your doorstep. Equidistant from Exits 8 and 8A on the New Jersey Turnpike, The Gables is easily reachable from the north or south. Three top-rated hospitals, including the new University Medical Center of Princeton, are also just minutes away.
To learn more, please call a Sales Associate at 609-301-5860 or visit TheGablesatMonroe.com (http://www.thegablesatmonroe.com/
About Renaissance Properties
Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,000 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit. The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit RenaissanceProp.com (https://www.renaissanceprop.com/)
