PLM Road Map & PDT Fall 2020 to be Held Virtually in November
After 26 years as an "in-person" event, this leading PLM event will take place virtually in November.
By: CIMdata
We aim to offer an event tailored to the interests of the PLM Professional. With this in mind, our agenda will present reports from teams of industry domain experts working to remediate pain points that inhibit the Digital Thread and case studies from program managers responsible for Digital Thread strategies and implementations within their companies.
"This year, we are excited and look forward to providing a virtual-live and highly valuable global event that will offer PLM professionals the opportunity to learn with others across multiple industries,"
"Digitalization and collaboration are more important than ever," says Håkan Kårdén VP Marketing Eurostep Group. "So is the Digital Thread, with the re-use of high-quality data, inside large enterprises as well as across enterprises to facilitate resilient and agile value networks. We look forward to, this time on-line, contributing to the important PLM community with a must-attend event that will present ideas as well as practical advice on how to plan and implement a Digital Thread," added Mr. Kårdén.
For more information about PLM Road Map & PDT, please visit the CIMdata website at https://www.cimdata.com/
About CIMdata
CIMdata, a leading independent worldwide firm, provides strategic management consulting to maximize an enterprise's ability to design and deliver innovative products and services through the application of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions. Since its founding in 1983, CIMdata has provided world-class knowledge, expertise, and best-practice methods on PLM solutions. These solutions incorporate both business processes and a wide-ranging set of PLM-enabling technologies. CIMdata works with both industrial organizations and providers of technologies and services, seeking competitive advantage in the global economy. In addition to consulting, CIMdata conducts research, provides PLM-focused subscription services, and produces several commercial publications. The company also provides industry education through PLM certificate programs, seminars, and conferences worldwide. CIMdata serves clients around the world from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about CIMdata's services, visit our website at www.CIMdata.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Arbor, MI 48108, USA, Tel: +1 734.668.9922. Fax: +1 734.668.1957;
About Eurostep Group
Eurostep delivers software and services for product lifecycle management with a particular focus on the exchange and sharing of data within and between enterprises. Services range from pre-studies to the implementation and support of systems. Eurostep has subsidiaries in Sweden, the UK, France, Finland, Germany, and the US and has blue-chip customers in a variety of industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, high tech, and building & construction. To learn more about Eurostep, please visit www.eurostep.com
