June 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Evidence Tech Magazine Highlights OSCR360 in May/June Toolkit

By: L-Tron
 
 
Oscr360 Capture Kit and Desktop Software
Oscr360 Capture Kit and Desktop Software
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - June 24, 2020 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to announce that OSCR360 has been featured in the May/June 2020 edition of Evidence Technology Magazine (ETM). The publication included OSCR360 in its "Tool Kit: Evidence Management" article, in a section entitled, "Preserving the Evidence (and Scene) with 360° Imagery."

The piece introduces readers to OSCR360, an evidence documentation and presentation system created in collaboration with police officers, investigators, detectives, and district attorneys. The system captures powerful 360-degree images of crime, crash, and fire scenes within a matter of seconds. The software enables users to easily consolidate, organize, and connect all digital evidence from the case, creating a compelling virtual walk through of the scene. Hundreds of municipalities across  27+ states are using OSCR to investigate and prosecute homicides, burglaries, assaults, environmental crimes, fires, crashes and more. OSCR360 is also commonly used for incident preplanning in the community, as well as to provide educational instruction and training for officers, new recruits, and forensic students.

"We are pleased with Evidence Technology Magazine's recognition of OSCR360 in its latest issue," says Gayle DeRose, COO of L-Tron Corporation. "ETM is a valuable resource for law enforcement, and its acknowledgment of OSCR360's significance within the crime scene investigation community further validates what our clients have been telling us all along: 'OSCR360 is a game changer.'"

Evidence Technology Magazine is a quarterly publication geared toward educating crime scene investigators, evidence collectors, processors, preservationists, and forensic scientists on current technology trends in the field.

The digital edition of the May-June 2020 edition can be read here: https://read.nxtbook.com/wordsmith/evidence_technology/june_2020/cover.html

For more on the OSCR360 system, visit: https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360

About L-Tron Corporation

Established in 1975, L-Tron specializes in world-class data capture hardware and software solutions for the public sector and manufacturing industries. Our mission is to truly understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find a cost-effective solution to optimize your efficiency. We are pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing service and product excellence. Your success is our purpose!

Contact
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
Email:***@l-tron.com
