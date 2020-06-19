News By Tag
IT and Business Whiz Michael Polak Helps Companies Minimize Tech Drama
By: Corporate Design Solutions
"Our goal is to minimize a company's risk level with our IT endeavors," Polak said. "We are focused on being proactive rather than reactive in securing their technology systems against viruses, hackers and other forms of technological drama. We also want to help our clients understand what they don't know so we can help them solve their problems."
"A lot of small companies don't have access to my level of technological and business skill, and I am committed to being available to them 24/7. As an IT guy, I can look at the architecture of a businesses' technological needs and create a roadmap to success."
The perspective that Polak has gained by running a successful company as well as his experiences as an IT executive with a major corporation sets him apart from most of the competitors in his industry.
"A lot of IT guys are just focused on the day to day issues and they don't help their clients see the bigger picture," he said. "I am technical, but I am also very business savvy and that enables me to help the companies I work with come into alignment with their overall goals. When we provide consultation to businesses, our main objective is to get an understanding of where they want to go. What does growth look like to them? What technology systems do they already have in place? How can we improve them?
"When we understand their needs, we can put the pieces of their technological and business puzzle together and provide them a lot of value."
Polak's understanding of fundamental technological principles allow him to serve diverse industries. A list of his clients includes an integrated security firm, a beauty bar and a bail bond company among others.
"You have to know the fundamentals of everything to be successful in IT," he said. "As technology business specialists, we believe in innovation, but we also don't want to reinvent the wheel. Our job is to listen to the business owner and provide them the information they need to make successful technological decisions."
"IT is a big pain point for a lot of businesses, and we seek to explain complex concepts in very simple terms. People trust us and that makes our job a lot easier. One of our goals is to be a company that brings a high level of humanity to the information technology industry."
Corporate Design Solutions is A rated by the Better Business Bureau and recently, Polak was selected as the Marketing and Technology Chairman of the Nevada Hispanic Business Association.
For more information about Corporate Design Solutions, please visit their website https://corpdesignsolutions.com/
