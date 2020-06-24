 
COVID-19 Squashed "Black Cuisine Festival" Gathering in San Francisco But Not the Spirit

Wright Enterprises posts an article by ANH LÊ about the event that was slated for early March. Justifiable caution cancelled the usually well attended event that was born at the George W. Davis Senior Center in San Francisco.
By:
 
 
Ms.Perkins,Rev.Gordon,ANH LÊ & Singers-File Photo
Ms.Perkins,Rev.Gordon,ANH LÊ & Singers-File Photo
 
SAN FRANCISCO - June 23, 2020 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight, originally posted @ www.wrightnow.biz

40TH ANNUAL BLACK CUISINE EVENT CELEBRATED AT DR. GEORGE W. DAVIS SENIOR CENTER: SOUL FOOD AT ITS BEST

BY ANH LÊ

Down home cooking and Soul Food are part of the rich history and culture of African Americans in the United States.

And authentic Soul Food at its best has been a part of the ANNUAL BLACK CUISINE FESTIVAL held in San Francisco's Bayview community for the past 40 years.

The late DR. GEORGE W. DAVIS founded the ANNUAL BLACK CUISINE FESTIVAL in 1979, to give the Bayview Hunters Point community and the people of the San Francisco Bay Area an opportunity to celebrate the rich African American history and culture by bringing people together to share delectable Soul Food dishes.

The ANNUAL BLACK CUISINE FESTIVAL is the longest standing community festival in the Bayview Hunters Point community.

Dr. Davis said, "BLACK CUISINE represents the craftsmanship of the African American elderly and their ability to be creative."

Dr. Davis stated, "Ultimately, BLACK CUISINE reties the frail bonds between Africa and African Americans."

On March 7, the long planned 40TH ANNUAL BLACK CUISINE FESTIVAL was going to be held at the Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center at 1753 Carroll Avenue at 3rd Street, with outdoor food booths, and jazz music and entertainment.

But this year's Festival had to be cancelled, due to the new COVID-19 coronavirus situation that hit the nation.

The delicious authentic Soul Food dishes were now available as take-out food only.

The drizzling rain on March 7 did not seem to deter people from coming to the Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center to pick up their take-out food.

The delicious food included fried chicken, catfish, oxtails, ribs, links, chitterlings, black-eyed peas, red beans and rice, greens, yam, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, sweet potato pie, peach cobbler, pound cake, and other Soul Food delights.

Cathy Davis, the Executive Director of the Dr. George W. Davis Senior Center and Bayview Senior Services, beamed with joy, and said, "I thank the people of the Bayview Hunters Point community and the Bay Area for honoring the memory and legacy of my late husband, Dr. George Davis."

Cathy Davis presented to MS. VERLIE MAE PICKENS a Special Certificate of Honor from San Francisco's Mayor London Breed, to honor Ms. Pickens' leadership and involvement in the Bayview Hunters Point community.

Complete Article Posted: http://www.wrightnow.biz/articles_view.asp?articleid=83640&columnid=2898

Photo: Ms. Verlie Mae Pickens (center); journalist ANH LE (kneeling); and the "Curtis Family C-Notes" singing group, led by Maestro Curtis and Nola Curtis; at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church in San Francisco (where Rev. Harold G. Gordon is pastor)

KTVU Report:
https://www.ktvu.com/video/662323

ANH LÊ is an independent journalist.

COPYRIGHT ANH LÊ , APRIL 1, 2020

Page Updated Last on: Jun 24, 2020
