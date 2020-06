San Francisco Black Film Festival XXII "Virtually Possible" Now-August 2, Literally 24-7

SF Black Film Festival Now Thru August 2

-- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises Community Spotlight~~Note: Hear Taheim Bryan and Tobias Truvillion 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20th speak with Noelle Bellow of KRON4 News (www.kron.com)San Francisco Black Film Festival XXII's friends from around the world can dial in literally 24-7 as films "from around the world" screen virtually at www.sfbff.org, today through August 2, 2020. Audiences will get to view emerging filmmakers, Hollywood stars and the gamut with live events popping up as filmmakers' schedules allow. From new submissions to San Francisco Black Film Festival audience favorites from years past, the offering of 200 films will underscore the mission of @SFBFF, "Healing The World One Film At A Time."Schedules are being finalized for creatives from "Equal Standard" that rapper/actor "Treach" announced on "TMZ" Monday. To date writer, producer and co-director, who lived many similar scenes in his film #EQUALSTANDARD, and star of the filmwhose credits include Fox Network's "Empire" and ABC's "One Life to Live" are slated to be among @SFBFF's friends to share their creative experiences with "Live Talk @SFBFF." Date to be determined. "Equal Standard" is a hard-hitting, streetwise, gritty film written by the former Riker's Island inmate Bryan and co-directed by Brendan Kyle Cochrane. In addition to Truvillion, film stars include Ice-T, Robert Clohessy, Maurice Benard, Fedro Starr, Anthony 'Treach' Criss, Chris Kerson, Byron Clohessy, Syleena Johnson, Hassan Johnson, Audrey Labarthe, Brad Fleischer, James Doherty, Taheim Bryan, Myles Clohessy and La Rivers."Equal Standard" Trailer: https://youtu.be/ ZoGdOTH4WQ0 (violent images & strong language)"Live Talk @SFBFF" on Sunday, June 21, 4:00 p.m. Father's Day will headline Manns-Mackie Studios CEO Ty Manns. Visit www.sfbff.org to view. Terrence "Ty" Manns is a retired US Army Infantry officer and retired corporate executive. In 2013, he took a step out on faith to pursue his passion in creative writing and film production. Today, he is considered by many as one of the leading family and faith screenplay writers in the industry. Ty is the co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manns Mackie Studios, along with his business partner, Bishop Charles Mackie. Manns Mackie Studios is an independent film production company that specializes in the production of family and faith-based films. His inspirational work includes films that examine the trials and tribulation of life with a focus on how humankind interacts or not, with the Creator. Mann's film credits include "The 5Quarter," "White Water, "Redeemed" and:"My Brother's Keeper" directed bywithamong other stars.My Brother's Keeper Trailer: https://youtu.be/zXc42nsAQT4"A Question of Faith" directed bywith, singer, andamong other notable actors. "A Question of Faith" Trailer: https://youtu.be/c-sirKwotpc"The San Francisco Black Film Festival XXII has adjusted to our new reality," said, San Francisco Black Film Festival Co-Director.""We are pleased to see some of our old and new friends joining us in our new virtual reality."For Complete Article Copy and Paste:http://www.wrightnow.biz/apps/articles/web/articleid/83637/columnid//default.asp