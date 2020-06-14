MBMA Publishes Warehouses & Storage Case Study

By: MBMA

Warehouses & Storage Case Study

Contact

Tony Bouquot

***@mbma.com Tony Bouquot

End

-- www.mbma.com:The Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) has published its newest case study,. This report profiles a number of warehouses/distribution centers and storage facilities, all of which are metal buildings. This free resource is available for download at MBMA's blog, blog.mbma.com."The use of warehouse and storage facilities continues to grow, even in today's changed environment,"says Tony Bouquot, MBMA's general manager. "We are excited to add this valuable case study report to our stockpile of metal building resources, which help decision makers understand the numerous benefits of these custom-engineered steel structures, including how they are aesthetically versatile, economical to design and construct, and highly resilient. This latest case study is in line with our mission to provide leading-edge research and education about metal building solutions."The demand for warehouse and distribution facilities has increased substantially in recent years, with the market segment generating over $43 billion of revenue in 2018, according to Statista.com. The self-storage industry has also grown significantly, from approximately $1 billion in revenue in 2006 to over $5 billion today, with nearly 10% of all U.S. households using self-storage facilities. Metal building systems provide cost-effective, long-lasting and flexible buildings that can be constructed efficiently and quickly. This case study profiles seven warehouses and distribution facilities and four self-storage centers.One featured example is Jayne Enterprises Group, LLC, which needed a warehouse that could enable fresh-food delivery throughout the mid-Atlantic region. The solution was the 108,000-square-foot Hall's warehouse and distribution facility in South Plainfield, New Jersey. This building is flexible, allows for future customization, requires low maintenance and is energy-efficient. There's also ABF Freight's 24-dock warehouse in Elkhart, Indiana, an award-winning building with stone and metal panels that give it a sleek, modern look. In Phoenix, Arizona, the Madison School District needed a new warehouse and got a 10,000-square-foot metal building with a cantilevered entrance canopy. The structure's metal walls are finished in a premium color, giving it a distinctive look. Other facilities that are profiled include a CZ Cartage warehouse in Fowlerville, Michigan, BCP Transportation's food-grade certified warehouse in Deerfield, Wisconsin, MASSCO's 61,000-square-foot headquarters/warehouse location in Park City, Kansas, and Mercedes Medical's headquarters and warehouse in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.From single-story units to multistory storage structures, metal buildings also make ideal solutions for self-storage facilities. In Appleton, Wisconsin, the local PODS franchise owner, Packerland Portable Storage Inc., recently developed a 40,000-square-foot, multi-floor storage center. The metal building system, branded in the familiar PODS red-and-white color scheme, includes multiple loading docks and overhead doors. Safe Storage in Sanford, Maine, uses creative color schemes to make its numerous metal storage buildings unique. Lock Tite Storage in Flat Rock, Michigan, has insulated metal walls and roofs in its buildings, which are partitioned for flexibility and expandability. Verona Storage of Verona, Wisconsin, uses metal buildings to provide secure, utilitarian designs that are cost-effective and efficient to maintain.Thereport adds to a growing list of MBMA case studies that include Retail & Wholesale, Distilleries & Breweries, Vehicle Sales & Service, and Metal Roofing & Solar. In addition to these helpful resources, there are other useful brochures and fact sheets about metal buildings and the metal building industry available for free download at www.mbma.com._______Founded in 1956, MBMA serves manufacturers and suppliers as it works to promote the metal building systems industry. For over 60 years, its members have supplied high-quality buildings for use in commercial, retail, office, industrial, institutional and other end uses. The association provides a wealth of useful information on its website, MBMA.com, for anyone who works with or is interested in metal building systems. Resources include technical materials, research reports and design guides. Over 30 informative and educational videos are available on MBMA's YouTube Channel, MBMAmedia.