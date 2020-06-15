News By Tag
Spreaker Sponsors the Latin Podcast Awards Winners Ceremony
Spreaker will be the featured sponsor of the Latin Podcast Awards (LPA) winners ceremony streamed broadcast. This is Spreaker's second sponsorship the LPA ceremony broadcast via Audiodice.net during the U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
Spreaker has joined the family of LPA sponsors committed to the growth and expansion of podcasting worldwide-in this instance the LatinX / Hispanic bilingual podcasters. The LPAs are proud to announce that Spreaker is a corporate sponsor recognizing the future LPA winners from different countries.
Spreaker's solid platform provides the ability for LatinoX / Hispanic, and podcasters from around the world to create audio, mix voice with music, tracks, and effects. Spreaker offers two native applications:
Spreaker offers users Podcast Radio to listen to all the most famous podcasts of the moment along with the contents hosted by Spreaker. In addition, an embedded player can be customized with a control panel for the management of multiple shows and automatic distribution in the biggest platforms of the market.
CEO Francesco Baschieri, Marco Pracucci and Rocco Zanni launched Spreaker in January 2010.
"We are happy to, once again, support the Latin podcast community and the great content they provide year after year. Diversity in podcasting is an important topic, and one of our missions at Spreaker is to be sure that all voices are represented. Congratulations, to those who are being honored this year; we are excited to see the success that many Latin podcasters have achieved."- Tonia Maffeo, Marketing Director.
The nominees are competing in categories, country awards, international award, multi national award, an English language podcast award, a mixed language award, and the coveted Podcast of the Year Award. In total, the Spreaker sponsorship of the ceremony makes honoring the best content creators from around the world a reality.
How will this be decided?
A panel of international judges will select the winners. Podcasts will be selected as finalists by their respective LPA countries and categories. The panel of judges is tasked with naming the finalists and the eventual winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year Award.
Winners of their respective categories and countries, along with the multinational and international award and the Podcast of the Year Award will receive a trophy in recognition of their excellence which they can show to the world and most importantly their listeners.
Soon there will be an announcement with the date for the ceremony of winners, which will take place during the Hispanic Heritage Month in the USA. For detailed information about the nominees, you can go to the Latin Podcast Awards Website at latinpodcastawards.com
For more information about Spreaker visit https:/www/spreaker.com
Find us at latinpodcastawards.com
https://youtu.be/
