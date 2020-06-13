News By Tag
Outstanding Workmanship, Value, and a Great Location Prove to Be the Right Combination for Buyers
According to Jim Farrell, a homeowner who recently closed on his home at The Brownstones at New Visions, "We love the model and the lot, but really the workmanship stands out on its own as well. The fit and finish here are simply second to none and the best I've seen in any townhome, ever." From designer kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops to hardwood flooring included in the foyer, kitchen, and powder room buyers at this townhome community have been impressed with the level of finishes that come with the homes. Farrell continues, "I have to say that your construction team has certainly raised the bar a good amount and have knocked it out of the park on this one!" There is no stronger compliment for a builder than when a buyer finds so much value in their new home community that they share their experience with, or refer the community to, others looking for a new home.
Not only do homebuyers find the value in the outstanding included features, but also enjoy The Brownstones at New Visions' convenient location. The neighborhood is close to everything and just minutes from all that Brick Township and the Jersey shore area has to offer. Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium, Six Flags, and a variety of golf courses, and local, county, and state parks like Ocean County Park are just a short car ride away. Shopping abounds at Ocean County and Freehold Raceway Malls, as well as the Jackson Premium Outlets, and a variety of strip malls and shopping centers just minutes from your front door. For those looking to enjoy a day at the beach, your trip to Windward Beach Park is just 10 minutes from home, or you can be at Brick Beach in just 20 minutes. With easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 70, 35, 88, and 9 getting to and from your destination is a breeze. Homeowners will never run out of recreational opportunities and things to do close to home.
"Anyone looking for a new townhome for under $300,000 knows that The Brownstones at New Visions is the best value for a new home in the area. In addition, those currently renting homes are finding that buying a new home at our community can often be more affordable than the rentals they are in or have been looking at. We have been experiencing a surge in sales since May and I recommend anyone looking for a new home contact us now to learn more about our availability or to schedule a private tour of our model home." adds Karahuta.
The sales team continues to provide interested buyers with private appointments, or buyers can check out online virtual tours of the Liberty and Valor plans on the community's website (https://newvisionsbrick.com/
