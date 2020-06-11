50+ And Healthy Examines The Importance Of Mental Health As We Age

By: Ascot Media Group

The worldwide stay-at-home orders have turned weekend war-riors into daily dog walkers, joggers and cyclists — all hoping to stay fit and avoid the "quar-antine 15." But there's more to being healthy than having a fit physique. Mental health is equally important, but often gets buried beneath the stigma surrounding it."Many of you recognize that mental illness is often a taboo subject … due to seeming com-plexity, mystery and stigma," explains Murali Rao, MD. "Unfortunately, the high discrimina-tion of the subject leads to a statistic of nearly two-thirds of the world population refusing to seek help for mental health related issues." Adding: "Though this primer is directed towards learning to help elders, the material can readily apply to any age group."Rao, an expert on clinical geriatrics and geriatric psychiatry, addresses the concepts of men-tal health and mental illnesses in the overarching context of healthy aging in 50+ and Healthy: What You Need to Know About Mental Health and Healthy Aging — for You and Your Loved Ones. This exceptionally strong, evidence-based guide emphasizes the im-portance of nurturing our mental health as we grow older.Using easy-to-understand language, he explores common health-related conditions, how to recognize symptoms, practical approaches to treatments and his GAME PLANTM method for helping yourself and your loved ones, of any age, during times of distress or mental health crises.For readers of any educational and professional background, 50+ and Healthy offers easily presented information and relatable case studies.With this book, you can learn from a world authority about:1. Healthy aging and mental health2. Common mental illnesses, why people get them, how to identify them and how to manage them3. Practical approaches for first aid and later interventions4. Self-care for mental health and successful agingIf you are interested in healthy aging and how to help yourself, your family members and your friends with mental health, this book is for you. All proceeds from book sales go to a nonprofit organization engaged in mental health awareness education in the United States and India (www.nndcifoundation.org), founded by Dr. Murali Rao.Author Murali Rao, MD, is a professor and chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. He specializes in liaison and emergency psychiatry. Additionally, he serves as a member of multiple professional bodies including the American College of Psychiatrists, the Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, CINP, the Indian Psychiatric Society and serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA).Dr. Rao has received multiple awards and fellowships, including Distinguished Life Fellow by the APA, Outstanding Academician Award by the Indo-American Psychiatric Association and the Master Teacher Award by the Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Rao has also had more than 80 journal publications, books and book-chapters. He has recently published trainee and trainer manuals on Adult Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Workplace Mental Health.