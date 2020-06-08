Tarps Now Announces Joins Fight Against COVID-19 as Response Supplier

Firm expands efforts against Coronavirus Pandemic as Validated Thomas COVID-19 Response Supplier

--is pleased to announce it has joinedfor Industry in its efforts to mobilize manufacturers and fulfill demand for critical products and services fighting thecrisis. As a validatedis helping to mobilize and provide availability of plastic and vinyl sheeting products and materials used to protect of essential workers with protective materials and barriers that help mitigatetransmission.Evidencing the beneficial use of barriers in the fight against the spread of, therecently published an article detailing the many advantages of clear plastic face covers. The benefits discussed included being able to use clear plastic nearly indefinitely, easily disinfected, with protection viral portal entry in areas such as the mouth, nose and eyes, reducing immediate viral exposure by 96 percent. In addition, clear plastic shields also helped prevent wearers from touching their own faces. In short, clear plastic used as a safeguard illustrates the benefits of using clear plastics or vinyl to inhibitvirus transmission.By extension,provides clear vinyl and other materials that help create physical barriers to virus transmission at critical points of contact. The most popular material used in the fight againis clear vinyl. Clear vinyl is resilient, light weight and easy to work with in creating social distancing. Frequent selections include the use ofby the Yard and Roll in an assortment of sizes, grades and thicknesses, as well as track and hardware to lay out, hang and move vinyl barrier curtains.Clear vinyl material is also used in a wide range of applications in the fight against the spread of theincluding clear panels, vinyl sheets, and clear vinyl strip curtains and curtain barriers. This approach helps create intuitive social distancing areas in a wide variety of public settings, such as healthcare, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, and service industries, as well as in public use settings. Examples ofline up of application solutions are detailed below:https://www.tarpsnow.com/room-divider-curtains.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-fabric-by-the-yard.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-strip-doors.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/stock-size-curtains.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/wash-bay-curtains.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-curtains.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/divider-curtain-tracks-hardware.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/privacy-fence-screen-mesh-netting.htmlhttps://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-made-industrial-curtains.htmlfeatures an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget.has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.