Only 2 homes remain at Traditions at Chesterfield!
The final single-family opportunities are available for a quick move-in at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
Featuring the community's best-selling Alexandria design, the final homes are located at 5 Antron Brown Way and 96 Applegate Way. Those interested are invited to schedule a virtual, phone, online or in-person appointment today.
The Alexandria Traditional home design (homesite 97.02), located at 5 Antron Brown way, is now available for just $526,212 with an early Fall closing and close of title with mortgage partner Caliber Home Loans. This exquisite home offers 2,982 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a 7-ft. front porch that is perfect for lazy summer days, a full basement and two-car garage. Other highlights include Capella Scrape Birch Engineered Mocha hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and Toasted Antique kitchen cabinetry with Ferro Gold granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath. This home also features a Butler's Pantry en route to the formal dining room for the ultimate ease in entertaining.
"Homeowners love the Alexandria's open site lines from the kitchen to family room, the 6-ft. center island design and breakfast bar overhang for casual dining," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "While we may have offered larger homes, this kitchen has always been the favorite – hands down."
The Alexandria Traditional home design (homesite 134), located at 96 Applegate Way, is now available for just $516,037 with a Summer closing and close of title with mortgage partner Caliber Home Loans. This thoughtfully designed home offers 2,982 sq. ft. of living space with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. Other highlights include a full front porch and dramatic two-story entry with decorative iron rails. Located down the street from a park, the home also offers Landen Sasparilla espresso kitchen cabinetry with Ferro Gold granite tops and butler's pantry.
Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.
Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-
The Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office is located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield)
