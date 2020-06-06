 
Stephanie Jordan Joins Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. as Pension Consultant

Retirement Services Specialist Brings Extensive Defined Contribution Experience to Firm
WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. - June 11, 2020 - PRLog -- Intac Actuarial Services, Inc., part of FuturePlan by Ascensus (INTAC), is pleased to announce that Stephanie Jordan has joined the firm as a pension consultant. She will work with plan sponsors to administer and manage their 401(k) plans.

Jordan has extensive experience as a retirement services specialist with 401(k) plans and all other types of defined contribution plans. She is also well-versed in compliance and assisting entrepreneurs with rollovers as business start-ups (ROBS). Over the past several years, she has worked with employers and participants as well as financial advisors and CPAs who are involved with clients' plans.

Part of INTAC's remote team, Jordan resides in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. INTAC's and FuturePlan's superb technology and information security standards enable her to serve clients seamlessly from her location.

"I was attracted to INTAC because I'll be able to address sponsors' changing needs in a client service role, which is a big plus for me," said Jordan. "I can also work directly with clients throughout a plan's lifespan, rather than focusing on a segmented part of plan design and administration."

"I enjoy the service aspect of plan administration and look forward to helping our clients with their retirement plans over the long term," concluded Jordan, who noted that the teamwork culture at INTAC was also a major selling point.

"Stephanie has a proven track record with businesses in a variety of industries similar to our client demographic," said Charles Rosenberg, vice president of INTAC. "Her experience with business owners, as well as their advisors, will be a great asset to our team."

INTAC is located at 50 Tice Boulevard in Woodcliff Lake, N.J. It is part of FuturePlan, a national TPA comprised of a network of industry leaders to create a unique market position: high-touch service from expert local TPAs backed by the strength and security of a large national firm. Visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/) and FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/) to learn more.

About Intac Actuarial Services, Inc.
Intac Actuarial Services, Inc. (INTAC) has been providing full-service retirement plan design, implementation, administration, and consulting for employer-sponsored retirement plans since 1977. The firm currently serves more than 2,800 small- to mid-sized companies, business owners, key executives, and employees in 35 states. In 2018, INTAC joined the FuturePlan by Ascensus family of retirement services providers. It was recognized as an NJBiz Best Places to Work in 2019 and has been consistently named by the publication as New Jersey's #1 401(k) defined contribution provider. For more information, visit intacinc.com (http://www.intacinc.com/).

About FuturePlan
FuturePlan by Ascensus is the nation's largest retirement third-party administrator, combining high-touch local service with the strength and security of an industry leader. A line of business within Ascensus, FuturePlan's dedicated team serves more than 55,000 retirement plan sponsors in more than 54 locations across the country as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit FuturePlan.com (https://www.futureplan.com/).
