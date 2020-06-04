Lifetime Montessori School Making Social Distance Learning Easy

Child care is now available to the school's local community to help working families

Boy Toddler Doing Art While Using Fine Motor Skill

-- A private Montessori School has reopened their doors to their community by offering child care to families and complying with new California agency safety and health protocols."We're making social distance learning an integral part of our teaching. Geographically, we have a large physical facility of one-story buildings that will make teaching easier as we go forward," says Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., Director of Lifetime Montessori School in Santaluz, an inland suburb in San Diego County."Our large space normally accommodates over 200 children. As a result of the pandemic, we've made various changes to build a new normal," she said. These approved protocols include:• 10 children per classroom who will stay in the same classroom all week long• Siblings will attend the same room• Students from different previous classrooms may be mixed together• Adult to student ratios will remain at below 10 children per teacher• Adults, too, will remain in the same classrooms as children.Additionally, to the best of the school's ability:• Tables are now assigned to specific children and placed as far apart as we can• Nap beds will be placed six feet apart• Circle time and physical distancing will also be in a wide geographic space• Students will wash their hands every 45 minutes.Classroom materials will be disinfected throughout each day and the classroom itself every day. Every item, table, chair, handle, door knob and faucet in the school will be "cleaned, cleaned and cleaned," Edwards says."Masks are mandatory for all staff and parents," Edwards continued. "Currently, children are not required to wear masks per a San Diego County Health Order. Still, children aged three and higher will be encouraged to do so."Only one classroom will use the playground at a time and all play equipment will be cleaned between classroom uses. As a way to lessen contact, parents are asked to pack all food and supplies from home and assist with implementing hygiene tips with their children at home.Video meetings will continue as a tool for current students to allow all parties to individually work on daily lessons and projects together"Since we have small teacher to student ratios, we'll remain at no more than 10:1. This is a major difference----between the Montessori Method and public schools or daycare centers. We can continue individualized teaching at the child's own pace. Best of all, we'll be able to make improvements going forward. We're pleased toward making social distance learning easy—and safe." Edwards says.Check out the school tour by booking a private tour, getting a virtual tour or a live web meeting with the school Director: