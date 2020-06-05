News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Baby K'tan, LLC offers essential product amid COVID-19 and expands philanthropic avenues
Davie, FL - Baby K'tan, LLC continues to off their Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, an essential product during COVID-19, while expanding their philanthropic efforts with additional donations to Feeding America and ICU Baby.
By: Baby K'tan, LLC
For more than 35 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization—
Founded in 2014, ICU Baby is a nonprofit organization that supports families with a baby in the NICU. ICU baby believes that babies should not be alone. No baby should go unvisited by family because of financial or emotional barriers. Baby K'tan will be contributing a portion of sales to their NICU Strong Response Plan that meets the needs of NICU families during the pandemic. The money donated will support ICU baby's Healthy at Home Care Kits which help to keep NICU parents safe from COVID-19 so they don't unknowingly expose their baby or medical teams to the virus. Kits include items for use at home: reusable masks for both parents, gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial soap, moisturizing cream for over-washed hands and an inspirational gift.
"With both my partner and I having had babies in the NICU, this hits close to home, as we can't imagine how much more challenging it would have been had it occurred during a pandemic." said Michal Chesal, co-founder of Baby K'tan.
In addition to their donations to Feeding America, ICU Baby, Medi-Meals and Essential Meals, Baby K'tan, LLC has recently made charitable contributions to organizations such as GOOD+, Twice As Nice, Shower of Love, K.I.D.S., and more. Baby K'tan also devotes a percentage of its proceeds to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society and empowers their employees to give back by organizing team volunteer outings.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan products and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com
For more information about Feeding America
Visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/
For more information about ICU Baby
Visit http://icubaby.org/
Media Contact
Baby K'tan
***@babyktan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse