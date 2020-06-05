 
News By Tag
* Baby Carrier
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Davie
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Baby K'tan, LLC offers essential product amid COVID-19 and expands philanthropic avenues

Davie, FL - Baby K'tan, LLC continues to off their Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, an essential product during COVID-19, while expanding their philanthropic efforts with additional donations to Feeding America and ICU Baby.
By:
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Baby Carrier

Industry:
* Family

Location:
* Davie - Florida - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

DAVIE, Fla. - June 10, 2020 - PRLog -- Slings, carriers and wraps are proving increasingly popular at the moment and have been regarded as a godsend during this stressful time. They allow parents to take baby on their daily walk while also having hands free. Slings, carriers and wraps are a great alternative to strollers for short distance walking, as it prevents the user from looking down constantly as well as provides skin on skin bonding while keeping baby further away from germs. With increased time spent at home, slings, carriers and wraps will allow parents to walk from room to room with their baby in tow, have free hands to tend to other children, work and household chores, and overall be much more productive during a 'lockdown' and while being homebound.

For more than 35 years, Feeding America has responded to the hunger crisis in America by providing food to people in need through a nationwide network of food banks. Today, Feeding America is the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization—a powerful and efficient network of 200 food banks across the country. As food insecurity rates hold steady at the highest levels ever, the Feeding America network of food banks has risen to meet the need. The organization feeds 40 million people at risk of hunger, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. During this time of increased need, Baby K'tan is honored to be able to donate a portion of sales to support the Feeding America network of food banks.

Founded in 2014, ICU Baby is a nonprofit organization that supports families with a baby in the NICU. ICU baby believes that babies should not be alone. No baby should go unvisited by family because of financial or emotional barriers. Baby K'tan will be contributing a portion of sales to their NICU Strong Response Plan that meets the needs of NICU families during the pandemic. The money donated will support ICU baby's Healthy at Home Care Kits which help to keep NICU parents safe from COVID-19 so they don't unknowingly expose their baby or medical teams to the virus. Kits include items for use at home: reusable masks for both parents, gloves, sanitizer, antibacterial soap, moisturizing cream for over-washed hands and an inspirational gift.

"With both my partner and I having had babies in the NICU, this hits close to home, as we can't imagine how much more challenging it would have been had it occurred during a pandemic." said Michal Chesal, co-founder of Baby K'tan.

In addition to their donations to Feeding America, ICU Baby, Medi-Meals and Essential Meals, Baby K'tan, LLC has recently made charitable contributions to organizations such as GOOD+, Twice As Nice, Shower of Love, K.I.D.S., and more. Baby K'tan also devotes a percentage of its proceeds to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society and empowers their employees to give back by organizing team volunteer outings.

About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan products and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com

For more information about Feeding America
Visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/

For more information about ICU Baby
Visit http://icubaby.org/

Media Contact
Baby K'tan
***@babyktan.com
End
Email:***@babyktan.com
Posted By:***@babyktan.com Email Verified
Tags:Baby Carrier
Industry:Family
Location:Davie - Florida - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Baby K'tan, LLC News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 10, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share