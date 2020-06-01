Neighborhood Sun and Soltage Team Up for First Community Solar Project in New Jersey

Tri-County Solar Farm will provide clean power for hundreds of low and moderate income households in Camden and Trenton areas

-- Neighborhood Sun announced today that it has partnered with Soltage, a leading solar developer, to bring a community solar project to central and South Jersey. The 3.1 megawatt project will primarily serve low and moderate income PSE&G customers in Camden, Mercer and Burlington counties. It is expected to be among the first community solar projects in New Jersey."From day one we've been committed to bringing solar to everyone, not just the select few, so we're thrilled that we get to help people in under-served communities in New Jersey save money while supporting a brand new solar farm in their neighborhood,"said Gary Skulnik, CEO of Neighborhood Sun."We build solar projects in communities all over the country, but we are especially proud to own and operate one of the first community solar projects in our home state of New Jersey," said Jesse Grossman, CEO of Soltage. "With universal access a top priority, we're partnering with community organizations to develop the project and committing the majority of the energy produced to serve low and moderate income residents."The Tri-County Solar Farm is expected to produce power for up to 775 households, and Neighborhood Sun will begin accepting subscription sign-ups in late June. Low and moderate income subscribers are guaranteed a discount of 15 percent for 20 years with no cancellation fees, and can save an estimated $120 annually on electric bills. Unlike rooftop solar, if a subscriber moves they can take their subscription with them.Randi Orlow has joined Neighborhood Sun as the NJ Program Director. She is building a coalition of partners who want to help spread the word to their constituents about this new offer."As a longtime NJ resident and activist, I'm excited to be able to help save my neighbors' money on their electric bill while also cleaning our air and fighting climate change," said Orlow. "Neighborhood Sun's commitment to social justice, energy equity and 100 percent customer happiness are some of the reasons I'm proud to be on the team."The project was developed by solar developer AC Power, LLC, and acquired for further development, construction, operation and ownership by Soltage in July 2018. Once complete, expected in December 2020, it will produce enough clean energy each year to offset 3,270 tons of carbon dioxide, which is equivalent to taking 640 non-electric cars off the road.About Neighborhood Sunis a Certified B Corp whose mission is to build stronger communities and empower neighborhoods to choose clean, renewable energy that costs less than their current, dirty electricity. They provide shared solar to residents who can't have, or don't want solar panels on their homes. Apartment residents, condo-dwellers, small businesses and homeowners alike can all get a share of the electricity that is generated from panels that are installed off-site. The company is active in Maryland and New Jersey, with more than 3,000 customers for several community solar projects. For more information, go to NeighborhoodSun.Solar.About Soltageis a leader in the development, financing and operation of distributed utility-scale solar assets for commercial, industrial and municipal customers across the United States. Soltage has developed more than 100 solar energy projects with more than 300 MW total distributed generating capacity under construction and management. Soltage is backed by a group of investors including Prudential Capital Group and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.soltage.com