ASI Presents "iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific" Virtual Conference for Partners & Clients

Regional event is the first of its kind and follows the success of the global virtual conference in March
By:
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Association Software

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Alexandria - Virginia - US

Subject:
Events

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - June 4, 2020 - PRLog -- Advanced Solutions International (ASI), a leading global provider of software and services for associations and non-profits, announced today it held the first iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific virtual conference for partners and clients on May 27-28, 2020.  This regional event follows the incredibly successful March 25-26 global iNNOVATIONS conference that shifted from an in-person conference in Orlando, Florida, to online amid the COVID-19 crisis.  Learn more at  Learn more at www.advsol.com/PRinnov.

Hosted by Paul Ramsbottom, Managing Director of ASI Asia-Pacific, and Colin Bryant, ASI Asia-Pacific Country Manager, the two-day conference offered nine educational presentations on the latest advances in the iMIS Cloud Engagement Management System with live Q & A.  It also included an inspiring opening session, award presentations, and a virtual networking happy hour at the end of the first day.  Attendees were able to take advantage of the ASI Connect mobile app to access the agenda, conference materials, forums, and engage with other participants.

"Each year, ASI holds the iNNOVATIONS conference in the United States, which has meant very few clients in our region have attended the event before," said Mr. Ramsbottom.  "With iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific, the iMIS community in our region got to experience the magic of the event for the first time.  Attendees came from across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and they were thrilled to be able to ask their questions of international experts and get answers in real time," he added.  "This live access to knowledge and resources — and the chance to really feel a part of the event — was huge and we're already being asked about next year!"

ASI's in-person iNNOVATIONS conference was originally planned with three educational tracks but was reduced to one for the virtual event; all planned presentations, however, were recorded and made available via the on-demand video library.  Hosted by ASI partner Webcastcloud, an Australian webcast streaming and hosting service, this library allows attendees unlimited access to all 36 conference sessions.

ASI was pleased to welcome members of NiUG Asia Pacific (www.niug.org)  the local independent user group dedicated to ensuring organizations that use iMIS maximize their investment in both the technology and staff they employ to administer and utilize it.

2020 Client and Partner Awards
ASI's mission is to "Help People Achieve Great Things Through Innovative Solutions," and each year the company recognizes winners of its Great Things Awards.  The 2020 Asia-Pacific honors went to the Australian Medical Association - Federal Secretariat (https://ama.com.au/) and the AMA's Chief Information Officer Phil Barton accepted the award.  The AMA promotes and protects the professional interests of doctors and the healthcare needs of patients and communities, representing nearly 31,000 members and more than 15,000 students at the federal, state and territory level.

ASI also announced the following awards to Asia-Pacific based partners:

Authorized iMIS Consultant (AiC) of the Year:

·       Asia-Pacific:  KISS Consulting LLC (www.kissconsulting.com.au/)

Chairman's Circle:

·       Causeis (www.causeis.com.au/)
·       Integr8tiv (www.integr8tiv.com/)
·       KISS Consulting LLC (www.kissconsulting.com.au/)

iNNOVATIONS LIVE Sponsors

iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific was sponsored by C Systems Global, Computer System Innovations, Inc. (CSI), Gather Voices, Global Payments Integrated, Higher Logic, iFINITY plc, MemberPrime, OpenWater, Personify A2Z Events, Top Class LMS by WBT Systems, Web Scribble and Webcastcloud Pty Ltd.

About ASI
Advanced Solutions International (ASI) is a leading global provider of cloud-based software to associations and non-profits. We're the company behind iMIS Cloud, the Engagement Management System (EMS)™ that empowers you to engage your members anytime, anywhere, from any device. Since 1991 we've helped thousands of clients grow revenue, reduce expenses, and improve performance by providing best practices, pragmatic client advice, and proven solutions.  Learn more at www.advsol.com/PRinnov.

Contact
Edward Wendling, Advanced Solutions International (ASI)
***@advsol.com
End
Email:***@advsol.com Email Verified
