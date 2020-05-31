News By Tag
ASI Presents "iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific" Virtual Conference for Partners & Clients
Regional event is the first of its kind and follows the success of the global virtual conference in March
Hosted by Paul Ramsbottom, Managing Director of ASI Asia-Pacific, and Colin Bryant, ASI Asia-Pacific Country Manager, the two-day conference offered nine educational presentations on the latest advances in the iMIS Cloud Engagement Management System with live Q & A. It also included an inspiring opening session, award presentations, and a virtual networking happy hour at the end of the first day. Attendees were able to take advantage of the ASI Connect mobile app to access the agenda, conference materials, forums, and engage with other participants.
"Each year, ASI holds the iNNOVATIONS conference in the United States, which has meant very few clients in our region have attended the event before," said Mr. Ramsbottom. "With iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific, the iMIS community in our region got to experience the magic of the event for the first time. Attendees came from across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore and they were thrilled to be able to ask their questions of international experts and get answers in real time," he added. "This live access to knowledge and resources — and the chance to really feel a part of the event — was huge and we're already being asked about next year!"
ASI's in-person iNNOVATIONS conference was originally planned with three educational tracks but was reduced to one for the virtual event; all planned presentations, however, were recorded and made available via the on-demand video library. Hosted by ASI partner Webcastcloud, an Australian webcast streaming and hosting service, this library allows attendees unlimited access to all 36 conference sessions.
ASI was pleased to welcome members of NiUG Asia Pacific (www.niug.org)
2020 Client and Partner Awards
ASI's mission is to "Help People Achieve Great Things Through Innovative Solutions," and each year the company recognizes winners of its Great Things Awards. The 2020 Asia-Pacific honors went to the Australian Medical Association - Federal Secretariat (https://ama.com.au/
ASI also announced the following awards to Asia-Pacific based partners:
Authorized iMIS Consultant (AiC) of the Year:
· Asia-Pacific:
Chairman's Circle:
· Causeis (www.causeis.com.au/)
· Integr8tiv (www.integr8tiv.com/)
· KISS Consulting LLC (www.kissconsulting.com.au/)
iNNOVATIONS LIVE Sponsors
iNNOVATIONS LIVE Asia-Pacific was sponsored by C Systems Global, Computer System Innovations, Inc. (CSI), Gather Voices, Global Payments Integrated, Higher Logic, iFINITY plc, MemberPrime, OpenWater, Personify A2Z Events, Top Class LMS by WBT Systems, Web Scribble and Webcastcloud Pty Ltd.
About ASI
Advanced Solutions International (ASI) is a leading global provider of cloud-based software to associations and non-profits. We're the company behind iMIS Cloud, the Engagement Management System (EMS)™ that empowers you to engage your members anytime, anywhere, from any device. Since 1991 we've helped thousands of clients grow revenue, reduce expenses, and improve performance by providing best practices, pragmatic client advice, and proven solutions. Learn more at www.advsol.com/
