Additional Team Members Bring Specialized Expertise to New Conrey Financial Services Department
By: Conrey Insurance Brokers and Risk Managers
"Now more than ever, it's worth the investment to take advantage of the tailored solutions those with specialized expertise can offer," Aloyan said. "We're pleased to introduce our clients to the latest members of a team whose diverse knowledge can meet all of your company and individual needs under one roof."
Financial Planning and Wealth Management services are offered by Mike Lambrakis, CFP® and Michael Hu, CFP®. Both hold the profession's CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ accreditation. Mike Lambrakis's background includes serving as a Partner Advisor with AdvicePeriod, as a Portfolio Strategist and Wealth Advisor at Beacon Pointe Advisors, and as a Financial Advisor at Wells Fargo Advisors. Michael Hu's background includes serving as an Advisor at AdvicePeriod and at a privately held wealth management firm where he was responsible for developing, implementing and ongoing monitoring of complex financial plans.
Life Insurance, Annuities, Long-Term Care and Disability services are provided by Michael Robinson, a 24-year veteran of the insurance and financial services industry. Co-Founder and Managing Partner of BluePrint Insurance Services, he has extensive experience partnering with Registered Investment Advisors and comprehensive financial advisors across the country.
Individual Health and Medicare services are the responsibility of David Mak, who has been accumulating firsthand knowledge of the changing health insurance industry since he began helping clients with individual medical and Medicare insurance solutions in 2003.
Creation and Administration of Business Retirement Plans are handled by Michael Gorelick, APR. An Accredited Pension Representative, his decades of experience include the role of President at Benefit Equity, Inc., a retirement plan administration and benefits consulting firm serving small-to-midsize businesses.
Group Health Benefits solutions are developed by Kelly Moore, CEBS and Cathy Solomon. Moore is a Certified Employee Benefits Specialist who has more than 20 years of experience managing employee benefit plans for diverse organizations, including serving as Principal and Senior Client Executive at benefits firm OneDigital. Solomon has served as a group health insurance broker and employee benefits strategist for companies in a wide variety of industries, acting in her role as a Client Executive at OneDigital.
"No one person can be an expert in all areas of financial services for individuals and businesses,"
Conrey Insurance Brokers & Risk Managers is an independent, full-service firm located in Orange, CA. In business for more than 50 years, Conrey is dedicated to providing its clients with service that differs from the ordinary by offering expertly innovative solutions that address insurance, risk management and financial planning needs.
Learn more at https://conreyinsurance.com. (https://conreyinsurance.com/)
Media Contact
Julie Ward
jward@tsadvertising.com
714.637.3600
