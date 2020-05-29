News By Tag
Jules Wilson Design Studio Completes Full Interior Design for The Place at Fifth + Broadway
The multidisciplinary design studio unveils the interiors for Nashville's newest mixed-use development
"We are honored to be one of the early pioneers to deliver multifamily housing in Nashville," shares Jules Wilson, principal of Jules Wilson Design Studio. "This was an exciting opportunity to design inspiring, elevated spaces for the community that will stand the test of time. Fifth + Broadway is bursting with energy, and it is a place we hope that many will be proud to call home."
The Place at Fifth + Broadway offers 381 units ranging from 500 square foot studios to large penthouses at more than 2,000 square feet. An outdoor pool, fitness studio, co-working spaces, recording studio, media lounge, custom furnishings, community balconies, and other luxurious amenities constitute the "vertical village" for residents to live, work, and play. A "rock-and-roll meets luxury chic" aesthetic visually connects the public and private spaces throughout the building, evoking the spirit of Music City with a refined edge. Noteworthy design details include bespoke furnishings, commissioned artwork by local artists, and an exterior glass feature with a dramatic tile mosaic spanning the full length of the 34-story tower.
"In designing The Place at Fifth + Broadway, we sought to honor the past while moving the present into the future," explains Wilson. "We took cues from the city's rich history and culture, while applying a level of sophistication to showcase what modern Nashville is maturing into."
Jules Wilson Design Studio designed the common areas to be elevated, while functional. Custom sofas in jewel-toned velvet and a series of contemporary, Old Western-inspired murals by Nashville artist Brian Wooden welcome guests to the lobby. Tufted leather walls, custom millwork, and ruby drapes adorn the aptly named Ruby Lounge to create a sumptuous gathering space. A bold graffiti mural by artist Alic Daniel turns a mailroom into a gallery, with darker finishes and luxe materials to lend a touch of elegance to an everyday space. Rare photographs and behind-the-scenes moments with famous musicians adorn the corridors, offering a subtle nod to the artistic oeuvre of the city.
In keeping residents' personal tastes in mind, Jules Wilson Design Studio chose a simplified, modern design in the apartment units to encourage individual creativity and customization. Brick interiors, exposed concrete, and steel frame windows lend an industrial character to the lower lofts. The tower and penthouse residences receive a luxurious treatment, with higher-end finishes, elevated ceilings, and expansive views of the city skyline. Guest suites will also be available for rent.
In addition to the multifamily units at The Place, Fifth + Broadway will be home to the National Museum of African American Music, 501 Commerce, a 24-story office tower and future home of AllianceBernstien, retail shops, restaurants, a conference center, and more. Jules Wilson Design Studio (http://juleswilsondesign.com/
The Place at Fifth + Broadway is expected to welcome residents the first week of July 2020. The Leasing Office is scheduled to open mid-June. Virtual pre-leasing began mid-May, with 24/7 online leasing available at NashvilleThePlace.com.
