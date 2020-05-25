News By Tag
New townhomes available now at Heritage at Highland Park
The new community from American Properties Realty, Inc. in Highland Park Borough is now offering its Charles home of the month for a quick move-in.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
Heritage at Highland Park currently has three quick move-in homes available – the Charles Home of the Month (Unit 105), the Aurora (Unit 104) and The Charles (Unit 101). "Visit our website today to take a virtual tour," said Paul Csik, said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Our Sales Managers are also available via online chat, as well as phone and video appointments via Zoom."
The Charles Home of the Month (Unit 105) features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a one-car garage and 1,626 sq. ft. of living space. Additional features include hardwood floors, upgraded appliances, upgraded cabinets and recessed lighting. This home is listed at $419,625, which includes $24,635 of upgrades. With an incentive of $20,000, the home is now priced at $399,625 (must use preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans). Please see Sales Manager for details. "The Charles home design features an open concept living/dining area, a kitchen with center island, convenient second-floor laundry and master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet," said Csik. "This home will not be available for much longer. Call today to learn more."
The Aurora (Unit 104) home design features 1,660 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. The home is listed at $410,820, which includes an incentive of $12,500 (must use preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans). Please see Sales Manager for details.
The Charles (Unit 1010) home design features 1,625 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. The home is listed at $408,309, which includes an incentive of $12,500 (must use preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans). Please see Sales Manager for details.
Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity,"
The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 108 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is by appointment only. For more information, email Erika Rotondo at erotondo@americanproperties.net, call 732.354.3543 or visit http://www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
