 
News By Tag
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chesterfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2020
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
31302928272625


Traditions at Chesterfield's best-selling Alexandria home design is now available for a quick move

Last five single-family opportunities remain at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
The Alexandria model home.
The Alexandria model home.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Chesterfield - New Jersey - US

CHESTERFIELD, N.J. - May 29, 2020 - PRLog -- Looking for a quick move? Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning new home community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Chesterfield, NJ, provides the ideal scenario for those who want to easily relocate to Burlington County. The master-planned community's best-selling Alexandria home located at 5 Antron Brown Way is now available for a quick move! Those interested can take a virtual tour of the Alexandria home design by visiting http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com.

"This neo-traditional Alexandria home is sure to check all the boxes in your new home search," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "Homeowners love the open site lines from the kitchen to family room, the 6-ft. center island design and breakfast bar overhang for casual dining. While we may have offered larger homes, this kitchen has always been the favorite – hands down. To learn more, we invite you to contact our sales team who will be happy to assist you. We are open by private, in-person appointments, as well as virtual tours, phone appointments and online chat."

The Alexandria quick move-in home was originally priced at $541,612 and is now available for just $526,612 with an early Fall closing (with close of title with mortgage partner Caliber Home Loans). This exquisite home offers 2,982 sq. ft. four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a 7-ft. front porch that is perfect for lazy summer days, full basement and two-car garage. Other highlights include Capella Scrape Birch Engineered Mocha hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and Toasted Antique kitchen cabinetry with Ferro Gold granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath. This home also features a Butler's Pantry en route to the formal dining room for the ultimate ease in entertaining.

Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.

Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-art elementary school. Traditions at Chesterfield is also located close to Routes 130 and 206, as well as the New Jersey Turnpike and Route 295.

The Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office is located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield). The Sales Office is open by appointment only by calling 609-424-0026. For more information or to chat online, visit http://www.TraditionsAtChesterfield.com.

https://www.americanproperties.net/traditions-at-chesterf...

Media Contact
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
End
Email:***@design446.com Email Verified
Tags:Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Chesterfield - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design 446 News
Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly

Most Viewed
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

May 29, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share