Traditions at Chesterfield's best-selling Alexandria home design is now available for a quick move
Last five single-family opportunities remain at the award-winning Smart Growth community in Chesterfield, NJ.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
"This neo-traditional Alexandria home is sure to check all the boxes in your new home search," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "Homeowners love the open site lines from the kitchen to family room, the 6-ft. center island design and breakfast bar overhang for casual dining. While we may have offered larger homes, this kitchen has always been the favorite – hands down. To learn more, we invite you to contact our sales team who will be happy to assist you. We are open by private, in-person appointments, as well as virtual tours, phone appointments and online chat."
The Alexandria quick move-in home was originally priced at $541,612 and is now available for just $526,612 with an early Fall closing (with close of title with mortgage partner Caliber Home Loans). This exquisite home offers 2,982 sq. ft. four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a 7-ft. front porch that is perfect for lazy summer days, full basement and two-car garage. Other highlights include Capella Scrape Birch Engineered Mocha hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and Toasted Antique kitchen cabinetry with Ferro Gold granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath. This home also features a Butler's Pantry en route to the formal dining room for the ultimate ease in entertaining.
Embracing a village-inspired design, the Old York Village community plan puts walkability and outdoor enjoyment at the forefront with parks, biking trails, ponds, planned retail shops and the elementary school all just steps away. The master-planned community also ensures the preservation of land throughout Chesterfield to maintain the natural bucolic beauty of the area.
Nestled in Chesterfield, NJ, which has been voted "The Best Place to Live in Burlington County" by Philadelphia Magazine, The Shops at Old York Village is ideally situated directly off of Old York Road on the new Saddle Way boulevard, which leads to the highly-ranked, state-of-the-
The Traditions at Chesterfield Sales Office is located at 7 Borden Lane, Chesterfield, NJ (GPS: 38 Old York Road, Chesterfield)
https://www.americanproperties.net/
Design 446
***@design446.com
732-292-2400
