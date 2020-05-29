News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Orange County Lemon Law Attorney Luis Aguirre Launches Spanish Version of its Website
By: Luis Aguirre California Lemon Law Attorney
Attorney Luis Aguirre practices lemon law and breach of contract. He is fluent in Spanish and understands the Latino community's unique challenges with having access to legal resources because he is also an immigrant. This can be especially true when a household member speaks limited English or no English at all, and the individual may not be aware of their rights. It is essential to our law firm that these types of individuals can find the resources they need on the web in their native language.
Our law firm hopes by delivering the educational information found on our English version, in Spanish, they can become more aware of the vast array of information they have at their disposal in their native language.
The Latino community, especially the immigrant community, may be more susceptible to fraud, unfair practices, and other situations as a result of a language barrier, economic background, and other factors.
Car dealerships and manufacturers may not be fully cooperative in addressing their concerns. In some instances, they may take advantage of an individual's limited understanding of English as an easy way to renege on their promises.
We believe it is crucial that everyone, regardless of ethnic background or language, be entitled to have access to information in order to make good, sound decisions. We hope that the Spanish version of our website can make at the very least a minor impact on making it more accessible for the Spanish-speaking community to find the information they need.
In the coming months, just like our English website, our Spanish domain will also be regularly updated with articles that relate to lemon law and related issues. Our first article has already been published and translated into Spanish. Going forward, we will continue to translate our blog content continuously so that Spanish speaking people can have access to this information in their native language. Although we are located in Orange County, we hope that our Spanish website can reach more people across Southern California, especially in the surrounding counties like Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Riverside, areas, so these communities can also have access to this information.
The Spanish website can be accessed through our English website (https://luisaguirrelaw.com/
Our law firm (https://www.google.com/
DISCLAIMER Information on this publication is for general information. It is not legal advice, and may be considered advertisement. Attorney Luis Aguirre is responsible for its content. Attorney is licensed in California only. Attorney is not a certified specialist in any area of law. No guarantees. Please see https://luisaguirrelaw.com/
Contact
Luis Aguirre
***@luisaguirrelaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 29, 2020