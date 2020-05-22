News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Digital Skills Transformation
This educational webinar will help organizations understand why changing the skill set of its employees in the context of a broader digital transformation initiative is critical.
By: CIMdata
A company's employees are its most critical asset. Many organizations are embarking on digital transformation initiatives, but many fall short as reskilling of the workforce, and the enhancement of their skills is not part of the transformation process. This webinar will offer attendees the opportunity to learn from CIMdata's over 35 years of leading organizations through the assessment, definition, implementation, and continuous improvement of the digital skills of its employees. By focusing on these skills and the creation of a repeatable standard, the enterprise is in a better position to handle growth, reduce employee turnover, and successfully deal with technological and process changes.
This webinar will help attendees:
· Learn how a company-specific digital skills transformation strategy can be developed by determining needs, analyzing potential participants, and establishing goals.
· Understand the elements of a company-specific digital skills transformation framework.
· Learn about the need for and structure of a digital skills assessment, including the roles that a company's goals and objectives, development and execution of evaluation strategies, and associated tools all play.
· Understand the critical elements of a company-specific digital skills transformation implementation roadmap.
According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President & CEO, and the host for this webinar, "A well-defined Digital Skills Transformation program is multi-faceted, and typically includes organizational, process, technology, and content considerations. The resulting education and training framework, implementation, and support structure typically cover several different organizational processes and supporting technology platforms, as well as incorporating different experience and skill levels into one repeatable standard applicable throughout an enterprise, no matter its size or complexity."
Mr. Bilello has more than 30 years of experience in the development of business-enabling IT solutions for research, engineering, and manufacturing organizations worldwide. He has participated in PLM analysis, selection, implementation, and training; CAD/CAM/CAE/
This webinar will be useful to a broad audience, including Chief Digital Officers, business transformation leads, human resource, training, and development leads, PLM program managers, digital process owners, digital tool owners, solution providers, and anyone interested in learning more about this topic.
To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse