CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Digital Skills Transformation

This educational webinar will help organizations understand why changing the skill set of its employees in the context of a broader digital transformation initiative is critical.
By: CIMdata
 
 
June1252020 Webinar
June1252020 Webinar
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - May 27, 2020 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "Digital Skills Transformation: Assessing, Defining & Enabling the Workforce of the Future." The webinar will take place on Thursday, 25 June 2020, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

A company's employees are its most critical asset. Many organizations are embarking on digital transformation initiatives, but many fall short as reskilling of the workforce, and the enhancement of their skills is not part of the transformation process. This webinar will offer attendees the opportunity to learn from CIMdata's over 35 years of leading organizations through the assessment, definition, implementation, and continuous improvement of the digital skills of its employees. By focusing on these skills and the creation of a repeatable standard, the enterprise is in a better position to handle growth, reduce employee turnover, and successfully deal with technological and process changes.

This webinar will help attendees:

·      Learn how a company-specific digital skills transformation strategy can be developed by determining needs, analyzing potential participants, and establishing goals.

·      Understand the elements of a company-specific digital skills transformation framework.

·      Learn about the need for and structure of a digital skills assessment, including the roles that a company's goals and objectives, development and execution of evaluation strategies, and associated tools all play.

·      Understand the critical elements of a company-specific digital skills transformation implementation roadmap.

According to Peter Bilello, CIMdata's President & CEO, and the host for this webinar, "A well-defined Digital Skills Transformation program is multi-faceted, and typically includes organizational, process, technology, and content considerations. The resulting education and training framework, implementation, and support structure typically cover several different organizational processes and supporting technology platforms, as well as incorporating different experience and skill levels into one repeatable standard applicable throughout an enterprise, no matter its size or complexity." He continued, "With such a structure in place, the enterprise is in a better position to proactively handle growth, reduce employee turnover, and successfully deal with technological and process changes encountered in today's rapidly evolving digital world."

Mr. Bilello has more than 30 years of experience in the development of business-enabling IT solutions for research, engineering, and manufacturing organizations worldwide. He has participated in PLM analysis, selection, implementation, and training; CAD/CAM/CAE/CIM implementation and management; synchronous and lean manufacturing consulting; software engineering; and general data management strategy development and support. He has authored numerous papers and research reports on PLM and related topics, and his articles, commentaries, and perspectives have appeared in publications throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

This webinar will be useful to a broad audience, including Chief Digital Officers, business transformation leads, human resource, training, and development leads, PLM program managers, digital process owners, digital tool owners, solution providers, and anyone interested in learning more about this topic.

To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/digital-skills-transformation-assessing-defining-enabling-the-workforce-of-the-future. To register for this webinar, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4348436952567307275.

CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
Email:***@cimdata.com
