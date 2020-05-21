Orlando Custom Event Designer Adds Seasoned Professional to the Team

Florida's powerhouse of creative custom-fabricated event displays, exhibits, floral designs & more for private, public & corporate functions, Lowe + Behold, has announced that Craig Wells is the company's new Vice President of Sales and Operations

-- The most innovative design team in the business at custom fabricating event displays, exhibits, interactive enhancements and floral arrangements is taking its business far beyond the next level, and directly to the top! Lowe + Behold in Orlando—which transforms traditionally "same-old, same-old" private, public and corporate functions into "never-forget"experiences—announced May 26that accomplished industry professional Craig Wells will join the company June 1as the new Vice President of Sales and Operations."We couldn't be more thrilled at having landed Craig," says Randy Lowe, Founder and President at Lowe + Behold. "With Craig's experience, skillset, and leadership, we're continuing to position Lowe + Behold as the go-to designer for turning dream events into stunning reality and unforgettable customer experiences."Craig brings to Lowe + Behold more than 30 years' experience building regional and national teams that specialize in events, exhibits and interactive displays. He is a hands-on leader with expertise in sales, operations and logistics, and has decades of tradeshow and event experience in a wide array of industries for many global partners.Craig has a proven track record of analyzing and strategically integrating a client's top priorities and needs into every event product and service to help them achieve their goals and deliver lasting positive impressions."There's a high degree of satisfaction in pulling off a successful tradeshow for a large corporation,"Craig says. "Increasing sales and creating new client relationships is the name of the game. But now to parlay that experience into an area where creativity reigns and success is measured by wow-factor is an opportunity that not too many folks in my position get to experience. I can't tell you how much I'm looking forward to this side of what I do."Craig Wells attended Texas Tech University where he was a four-year letterman on the school's basketball team. He and his wife of 20 years have two teenage daughters, and Craig is actively involved in the Orlando-area community including as an assistant athletic coach at Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park.Lowe + Behold in Orlando, Florida, is the leading custom event design company in the region with a 31,500-square-foot headquarters brimming with themed displays, exhibits, interactive enhancements and floral arrangements for a wide range of corporate, social and trade show events. This team of creative professionals has decades of experience and thousands of successful events to its credit including weddings, reunions, parties and celebrations of every kind, galas, openings, corporate meetings and banquets, public functions and more. From custom fabrication of themed pieces of any size, scope and complexity to backdrops, centerpieces and all manner of floral design, Lowe + Behold specializes in memory-making.For more information—including an inspiring gallery of event images—visit LoweAndBehold.com. You can also follow the team on social media at Instagram.com/LoweAndBeholdEvents, Facebook.com/LoweAndBeholdEvents, LinkedIn at LinkeIn.com/company/Lowe-and-Behold, and on Twitter @LoweBeholdEvent. Look for Lowe + Behold's Pinterest page launching early June.