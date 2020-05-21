News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Orlando Custom Event Designer Adds Seasoned Professional to the Team
Florida's powerhouse of creative custom-fabricated event displays, exhibits, floral designs & more for private, public & corporate functions, Lowe + Behold, has announced that Craig Wells is the company's new Vice President of Sales and Operations
By: Lowe + Behold
"We couldn't be more thrilled at having landed Craig," says Randy Lowe, Founder and President at Lowe + Behold. "With Craig's experience, skillset, and leadership, we're continuing to position Lowe + Behold as the go-to designer for turning dream events into stunning reality and unforgettable customer experiences."
Craig brings to Lowe + Behold more than 30 years' experience building regional and national teams that specialize in events, exhibits and interactive displays. He is a hands-on leader with expertise in sales, operations and logistics, and has decades of tradeshow and event experience in a wide array of industries for many global partners.
Craig has a proven track record of analyzing and strategically integrating a client's top priorities and needs into every event product and service to help them achieve their goals and deliver lasting positive impressions.
"There's a high degree of satisfaction in pulling off a successful tradeshow for a large corporation,"
Craig Wells attended Texas Tech University where he was a four-year letterman on the school's basketball team. He and his wife of 20 years have two teenage daughters, and Craig is actively involved in the Orlando-area community including as an assistant athletic coach at Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park.
Lowe + Behold
Lowe + Behold in Orlando, Florida, is the leading custom event design company in the region with a 31,500-square-
For more information—
Contact
Colleen Hawkins
The MS Factor
***@themsfactor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse