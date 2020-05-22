News By Tag
Education Leaders Peggy Selma and Vice Admiral David Brewer to Co-Chairs New K-12 STEM Initiatives
Both have had notable careers in Education prior to coming together to lead the new Becoming an Engineer initiative and Pre-College program created by Career Communications Group.
By: Career Communications Group
About Peggy Selma
Currently Ms. Selma retired after serving as principal of the 100 Academy of Excellence for four and a half years and prior to that assignment she served as a consultant for the Nevada Department of Education for five years. She previously was the Senior executive of CSR Group, Inc, which was a leadership development and change management consulting firm that specializes in process improvement, conflict management, strategic planning & alignment, team and leader development, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Prior to serving in these positions, she was a professional development leader and administrator for the Los Angeles County and Los Angeles Unified School District in California from 1965-2002. In this capacity, she served as Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, Director Curriculum Development, and Assistant Superintendent.
About Vice Admiral David L. Brewer, III
Vice Adm. (ret) David L. Brewer III is a native of Farmville, Va. His distinguished naval career began in 1970 when he was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy by former Secretary of the Navy, the late Senator John Chafee (Rep.-R.I.). He was a member of the first graduating class of the first Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit at a historically black university, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Tex. He was promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral in October 2002.
After his retirement from the Navy, Vice Admiral Brewer was unanimously selected as the 46th Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), where he served from November 2006 to December 2008. LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the US, with over 700,000 students, 100,000 full and part-time employees, and over 800 schools. Under his leadership, the District had its highest academic gains in over five years, after four years of declining academic gains; the highest academic gains among the major school districts in California.
Vice Admiral Brewer continues to serve the youth of our nation as a national board member of Read to a Child (formerly Everybody Wins! USA). Read to a Child is a national literacy and one-on-one mentorship program, whose lunchtime reading model was championed by the late Senator Ted Kennedy. Vice Admiral Brewer is also the President of the Jones High School (JHS) Foundation in Orlando Florida. The Foundation's mission is to fund academic empowerment and enrichment programs for JHS students.
"The combined experience between the two co-chairs is exactly what we need to help propel our K-12 initiatives forward," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and founder of CCG. "Both of these leaders have shown great commitment to education throughout their respective careers. With their guidance, we hope to programs like "Becoming An Engineer" help enhance the K-12 STEM pipeline. "
About CCG
Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) publications target students actively pursuing paths to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. CCG publications promote STEM as integral parts of global competitiveness and America's advancement. Therefore CCG magazines aim to reach, engage and retain diverse readers as we expose them to job horizons, professional life, and forward-thinking role models in STEM fields.
For more information on CCG please visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/
