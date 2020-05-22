 
News By Tag
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Baltimore
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2020
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817


Education Leaders Peggy Selma and Vice Admiral David Brewer to Co-Chairs New K-12 STEM Initiatives

Both have had notable careers in Education prior to coming together to lead the new Becoming an Engineer initiative and Pre-College program created by Career Communications Group.
By: Career Communications Group
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Technology

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Baltimore - Maryland - US

BALTIMORE - May 22, 2020 - PRLog -- Career Communications Group (CCG) announces Peggy Selma and Vice Admiral David Brewer as Co-Chairs for future K-12 programs including Becoming An Engineer. The publication and programs under Becoming An Engineer (https://issuu.com/rjkennedy/docs/becoming_an_engineer), aim to help support and enhance the K-12 STEM pipeline and bridge the gap between educational institutions and the corporate and government entities that are continuously seeking diverse talent.

About Peggy Selma

Currently Ms. Selma retired after serving as principal of the 100 Academy of Excellence for four and a half years and prior to that assignment she served as a consultant for the Nevada Department of Education for five years. She previously was the Senior executive of CSR Group, Inc, which was a leadership development and change management consulting firm that specializes in process improvement, conflict management, strategic planning & alignment, team and leader development, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to serving in these positions, she was a professional development leader and administrator for the Los Angeles County and Los Angeles Unified School District in California from 1965-2002. In this capacity, she served as Teacher, Assistant Principal, Principal, Director Curriculum Development, and Assistant Superintendent.

About Vice Admiral David L. Brewer, III
Vice Adm. (ret) David L. Brewer III is a native of Farmville, Va. His distinguished naval career began in 1970 when he was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy by former Secretary of the Navy, the late Senator John Chafee (Rep.-R.I.). He was a member of the first graduating class of the first Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps unit at a historically black university, Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Tex. He was promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral in October 2002.

After his retirement from the Navy, Vice Admiral Brewer was unanimously selected as the 46th Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), where he served from November 2006 to December 2008.  LAUSD is the second-largest school district in the US, with over 700,000 students, 100,000 full and part-time employees, and over 800 schools. Under his leadership, the District had its highest academic gains in over five years, after four years of declining academic gains; the highest academic gains among the major school districts in California.

Vice Admiral Brewer continues to serve the youth of our nation as a national board member of Read to a Child (formerly Everybody Wins! USA). Read to a Child is a national literacy and one-on-one mentorship program, whose lunchtime reading model was championed by the late Senator Ted Kennedy. Vice Admiral Brewer is also the President of the Jones High School (JHS) Foundation in Orlando Florida. The Foundation's mission is to fund academic empowerment and enrichment programs for JHS students.

"The combined experience between the two co-chairs is exactly what we need to help propel our K-12 initiatives forward," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and founder of CCG. "Both of these leaders have shown great commitment to education throughout their respective careers. With their guidance, we hope to programs like "Becoming An Engineer" help enhance the K-12 STEM pipeline. "

About CCG

Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) publications target students actively pursuing paths to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers. CCG publications promote STEM as integral parts of global competitiveness and America's advancement. Therefore CCG magazines aim to reach, engage and retain diverse readers as we expose them to job horizons, professional life, and forward-thinking role models in STEM fields.

For more information on CCG please visit https://intouch.ccgmag.com/.

Contact
Career Communications Group
***@ccgmag.com
End
Email:***@ccgmag.com Email Verified
Tags:Technology
Industry:Engineering
Location:Baltimore - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 22, 2020
Career Communications Group, Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

May 22, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share