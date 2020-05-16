 
1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Homes For Our Troops Partnership

Portable Storage and Moving Leader Continues as Official Supplier of Portable Storage Solutions
WAKE FOREST, N.C. - May 21, 2020 - PRLog -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, has announced that it has extended its partnership with the nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), for another two years. HFOT is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. These custom-built homes have over 40 major special adaptations, with the Veteran choosing the location of the home build, often opting to be closer to family and/or medical services. In addition to the building of a home, HFOT provides financial planning and home-budgeting assistance to the Veteran, setting them up for long-term success as a homeowner.

1-800-PACK-RAT is one of 39 corporate partners that donate services to HFOT for their Veteran home builds and continues to be the Official Supplier of Portable Storage Solutions for the organization since 2017. 1-800-PACK-RAT provides all-steel, weatherproof, portable storage containers that are used to store supplies and materials at the home build location.

Since partnering with HFOT in April 2017, 1-800-PACK-RAT has donated 75 containers for 47 different house builds across the nation. The on-site storage provided by 1-800-PACK-RAT's portable storage containers assists contractors in having easy and secure access to build materials when and where they need them most. The containers have helped HFOT and the home builders themselves stay on target for key due dates during the building process. When the home build is completed, 1-800-PACK-RAT comes to pick up the containers for removal from the site.

"We are thrilled that 1-800-PACK-RAT has signed on to be our Official Supplier of Portable Storage Solutions for two more years," said Bill Ivey, Homes For Our Troops Executive Director. "Our contractors have seen firsthand how these containers help keep our build schedules on track by having access to needed build materials and other donations. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to their containers helping build even more homes in the future."

"1-800-PACK-RAT continues to maintain its support for Homes For Our Troops, and we could not be more proud to do so," said James Burati III, Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "As we enter our fourth year of being a philanthropic partner for HFOT and its mission, we continue to see the amazing work the organization does for our nation's Veterans. We are happy to be a part of the process, and look forward to two more years of providing secure, on-site storage solutions for their home builds."

Since 2004, HFOT has built 293 specially adapted custom homes nationwide. To learn more about the organization or to see how you can help or donate, please visit their website at https://www.hfotusa.org/.

To learn more about 1-800-PACK-RAT and the services we provide, please visit www.1800packrat.com.

###

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT is a leader in the portable storage and moving industry. They provide customers and businesses with solutions for on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving, or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at https://1800packrat.com.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

