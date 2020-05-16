News By Tag
1-800-PACK-RAT Extends Homes For Our Troops Partnership
Portable Storage and Moving Leader Continues as Official Supplier of Portable Storage Solutions
By: 1-800-PACK-RAT
1-800-PACK-RAT is one of 39 corporate partners that donate services to HFOT for their Veteran home builds and continues to be the Official Supplier of Portable Storage Solutions for the organization since 2017. 1-800-PACK-RAT provides all-steel, weatherproof, portable storage containers that are used to store supplies and materials at the home build location.
Since partnering with HFOT in April 2017, 1-800-PACK-RAT has donated 75 containers for 47 different house builds across the nation. The on-site storage provided by 1-800-PACK-RAT's portable storage containers assists contractors in having easy and secure access to build materials when and where they need them most. The containers have helped HFOT and the home builders themselves stay on target for key due dates during the building process. When the home build is completed, 1-800-PACK-RAT comes to pick up the containers for removal from the site.
"We are thrilled that 1-800-PACK-RAT has signed on to be our Official Supplier of Portable Storage Solutions for two more years," said Bill Ivey, Homes For Our Troops Executive Director. "Our contractors have seen firsthand how these containers help keep our build schedules on track by having access to needed build materials and other donations. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to their containers helping build even more homes in the future."
Since 2004, HFOT has built 293 specially adapted custom homes nationwide. To learn more about the organization or to see how you can help or donate, please visit their website at https://www.hfotusa.org/
To learn more about 1-800-PACK-RAT and the services we provide, please visit www.1800packrat.com.
About 1-800-PACK-RAT
1-800-PACK-RAT is a leader in the portable storage and moving industry. They provide customers and businesses with solutions for on-site storage, warehouse storage, local moving, long-distance moving, or any combination. 1-800-PACK-RAT has numerous facilities across the USA. For additional information about 1-800-PACK-RAT, visit their website at https://1800packrat.com.
About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)
Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.
