Las Vegas Comedian Don Barnhart Offers Take Home Comedy Delivery Service
They say that laughter is the best medicine and standup comedian Don Barnhart may just have the antidote for you by bringing comedy shows directly to your home, business or venue.
By: Don Barnhart Entertainment
According to Help.org, "Laughter strengthens your immune system, boosts mood, diminishes pain, and protects you from the damaging effects of stress. Nothing works faster or more dependably to bring your mind and body back into balance than a good laugh. Humor lightens your burdens, inspires hope, connects you to others, and keeps you grounded, focused, and alert. It also helps you release anger and forgive sooner."
"These are unprecedent times and the thing I miss most about performing is seeing people smile and hearing their laughter. Laughter can be a great healing tool and it's important to our mental health. We're beginning to see the negative effects of being shut in and locked down which is taking a huge toll on our mental health and we'd like to do our part by putting some laughter back into people's daily routine.", says Las Vegas based comedian Don Barnhart.
Kenneth Cole, Mario and Andrew Cuomo are just some of the celebrities involved in supporting The Mental Health Coalition - A life-changing movement to stigmatize all mental health conditions. Mr Cole stated, "I have always been aware of the existence of mental health conditions and the degree to which it affects everyone, but recently it has been even more compounded by the pandemic."
Barnhart is owner and resident headliner of both Jokesters Comedy Club and Delirious Comedy Club of Las Vegas and says, "We've been inundated with phone calls and emails from friends, fans and comedians asking when we will be reopening and as of yet, we still don't have the answer as our shows are located inside of casinos and casinos are not yet allowed to open. And that's why Don came up with idea of doing Curbside Comedy – shows delivered directly to your home, office or venue."
The Delirious Delivery - Curbside Comedy Shows are produced by Don Barnhart, a national headliner with multiple residencies in Las Vegas. Barnhart has traveled the world entertaining the troops and his Dry Bar Comedy Special is nearing 1 million hits. "Restrictions are starting to lift in Las Vegas, but it may still be awhile until our showrooms reopen and people are really starting to stress out, get cabin fever and need to laugh."
http://www.youtube.com/
Social distancing and CDC protocols are emphasized. "We are still following all social distance guidelines", added Barnhart. "We provide a professional show with either me or one of our resident headliners along with an opening act, sound system and lights. The homeowner, venue or business provides the audience making sure there is a 6-foot spacing between the performance area/mic and the audience, small groups of 4-6 may sit together but must keep the 6-foot rule between other groups."
"Although we've always done private shows, especially around New Year's Eve, The Curbside Comedy Shows were really inspired by my friend and comedian, Lars Callieou, who started the Firepit Comedy series in Edmonton," said Barnhart. "Lars told me about all the success they were having and suggested it might work in Vegas once we get to Phase 1 and start lifting restrictions."
Delirious Delivery Curbside Comedy Shows can be easily set up in a driveway, backyard or inside a house. Barnhart went on to say, "We've done shows at the top of the stairs, diving boards, cul-de-sacs and more although empty venues, meeting spaces and banquet halls are the best."
There's no better way to shows your friends and family you care than by bringing them some laughter with a Delirious Delivery Curbside Comedy Show.
For more information, please visit http://deliriouscomedyclub.com or contact Don directly.
