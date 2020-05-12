36th US Navy Surgeon General To Lead Global Health Security Track at Women of Color STEM Conference

Continuing their mission of mobilizing and enhancing opportunities for women and minorities in STEM, Women of Color STEM Conference continues to think of new ways to bring education and resources to their audience in light of the recent global health

By: Career Communications Group

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Engineering Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Baltimore - Maryland - US

Contact

Ray Kennedy

***@ccgmag.com Ray Kennedy

End

-- Amidst a global health crisis that impacts our society both physically and economically, the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) community is racing to bring an end to the spread of COVID-19 and creating solutions for future pandemics. The Women of Color STEM Conference is continuing efforts to keep the public and STEM community informed and educated and has officially announced that US Navy Surgeon General Vice Admiral Robinson will be acting as the health spokesperson for the upcoming Women of Color STEM Conference.Dr. Adam M. Robinson, Jr., MD, MBA, FACS, FASCRS, CPE, was appointed Director of the VA Maryland Health Care System effective August 23, 2015. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Chief of Staff for the VA Maryland Health Care System. Dr. Robinson has over 30 years of experience as a senior leader in the United States Military Healthcare System, culminating in his selection as the 36th Surgeon General of the United States Navy. The Surgeon General is the Chief Executive Officer for Navy and Marine Corps healthcare systems.As the Surgeon General, Dr. Robinson served as the principal Tricare Health Plan representative for active-duty sailors and marines, their families, and Navy and Marine Corps retirees and their families, numbering over 2.5 million people. Dr. Robinson led a team of 63,000 Navy Medicine personnel in over 220 healthcare facilities located worldwide with an annual budget of $3.5 billion.In addition to acting as spokesperson, Dr. Robinson will be assisting the Women of Color Conference in future plans to create a Global Health Security learning track at upcoming conferences in hopes to bring awareness to the issue of global health security to a STEM community that serves from K - 12 to beyond executive ranks.The Global Health Security Track will align learning goals of corporate and government organizations and provide a window into the emerging global challenges. This track will be available to attendees through the new hybrid learning environment for onsite attendees as well as those in attendance virtually. These seminars follow the federal Senior Executive Services (SES) Competencies Model for Workshop Deliverables published by the OPM (Office of Personnel Management) and are available for CEU Credits after completing the registration forms and courses. According to the accredited guidelines, 10 hours equal one CEU credit."Our objective has always been to continue to increase opportunities for minority communities in STEM," said Tyrone D. Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, "and the global pandemic has not stopped that for us. We want to ensure that our STEM community understands both the impact and future opportunities that lay ahead of us in situations like COVID-19. We hope that we can create a STEM community prepared to contribute to the solutions."The Women of Color STEM Conference, now in its 25th year, has been the venues where women and men from diverse backgrounds have come to recognize outstanding achievements in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), celebrate excellence in STEM-related fields, and create a career learning and networking environment.www.womenofcolor.net