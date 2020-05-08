Heritage at Middletown offers premier Monmouth County location

Opening this summer, the new community will offer luxury townhomes in Middletown.

Heritage at Middletown is coming soon.

-- It's true… Heritage at Middletown checks all the boxes when it comes to finding a new home in Monmouth County. The new townhome community is close to the beautiful, sandy beaches of the Jersey Shore, as well as exciting shopping, dining and entertainment venues in downtown Red Bank. New York City commuters are just minutes from the Middletown and Red Bank NJ Transit® Train Station, as well as bus and ferry service to New York City. Recreation abounds in and around the community, especially at nearby Thompson Park. And with pricing from the low $400s, it can't possibly get much better than this.Actually, it can. Heritage at Middletown families are able to send their kids to the highly sought-after Middletown Township Public School District, which is rated A- according to Niche.com. High Tech High School is rated A+ and the second best high school for STEM in America by Niche.com. Middletown, NJ has also been named the #1 safest small city in New Jersey and the seventh in the nation for 2019, according to The Top 50 Safest Small Cities in America, a new report from Frontpoint Security.With site work underway and VIP opening this summer by appointment only, now is the time to see what's to come at Heritage at Middletown. Townhomes will feature gourmet kitchens with minimum seven-foot center islands, an open concept layout and desirable nine-foot ceilings on the first and second floor. The community will also offer onsite amenities that include a clubhouse with fitness center, two tot lots and walking paths. "We're excited to offer homebuyers a community of luxury townhomes designed to suit their lifestyles,"said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc.Located just off Taylor Lane in Middletown, Heritage at Middletown will offer 3-4-bedroom townhomes with up to 3.5 full baths, 1- and 2-car garages and up to 2,613 sq. ft. of living space. All home designs offer flex space with an optional guest suite, home office or family room on the first floor. Other highlights include open layouts, designer finishes and desirable nine-foot ceilings on the first and second floor.Heritage at Middletown is located right off Route 35 and just five miles from the Garden State Parkway, making traveling easy and convenient. Residents will be in close proximity to Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center, the Middletown Township Public Library and many local parks and recreation. In terms of shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment, the community is just minutes from Wegmans and downtown Red Bank.To learn more or to become a Heritage at Middletown VIP, please click below:American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.