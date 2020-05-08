News By Tag
Spring Market Proves Steady with Sell Out of Building 14 at The Brownstones at New Visions
According to Marge Karahuta, of Exit 98 George Realty, Sales Manager for The Brownstones at New Visions, "Not only are people looking at new homes now, they are signing contracts too, recognizing that this is still a great time to buy a new home. With rates continuing to hold steady at historic lows, and our starting price of $295,000, buyers know that these homes are a great value. In addition, you can't beat our community's location in Brick. We are close to everything from shopping to dining, and even the beach, but we are tucked away in our quiet, private neighborhood."
The Brownstones at New Visions is conveniently located just minutes from all that Brick Township and the Jersey shore area has to offer. Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium, Six Flags, and a variety of golf courses, and local, county, and state parks like Ocean County Park are just a short car ride away. Shopping abounds at Ocean County and Freehold Raceway Malls, as well as the Jackson Premium Outlets, and a variety of strip malls and shopping centers just minutes from your front door. For those looking to enjoy a day at the beach, your trip to Windward Beach Park is just 10 minutes from home, or you can be at Brick Beach in just 20 minutes. With easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 70, 35, 88, and 9 getting to and from your destination is a breeze. Homeowners will never run out of recreational opportunities and things to do close to home.
"Anyone looking for a new townhome for under $300,000 in a great location should give us a call to schedule a private, or virtual tour of our model home. We have we have several homes in multiple buildings that are under construction. I recommend anyone looking for a new home contact us to learn more about our availability."
The sales team continues to provide interested buyers with online appointments, including new virtual tours of their Liberty model home, and a Valor plan available for viewing on their website (https://newvisionsbrick.com/
