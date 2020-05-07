News By Tag
Frontline Connex Launches COVID-19 Job Board Dedicated to Connecting Health Providers and Workers
New Company Donates Services to Address Continuing Strain on U.S. Healthcare System and to Streamline Process of Locating and Hiring Qualified Workers
By: Frontline Connex
Medical facilities of all kinds engaged in diagnosing and treating patients with COVID-19 can immediately begin posting job descriptions and requirements on frontlineconnex.com, and individuals looking to lend their expertise to the cause – from anesthesiologists and nurses to nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, and many more – are encouraged to visit the site immediately to find positions for which they are qualified.
"The healthcare system needs a single network connecting organizations that fight COVID 19 with the medical professionals they critically need. Frontline Connex is that network," said Jonathan Dariyanani, founder and CEO of Volunteer Surge. "The system that they have built aligns the needs of the healthcare organization with the skills of highly trained medical workers to quickly fill critical positions. We are in touch with healthcare systems throughout the country and can attest to the urgent need for the Frontline Connex network. This system will bring relief to stressed healthcare organizations and ultimately save lives."
In addition to the launch of its free online job board, the company will be partnering with nonprofit organization Volunteer Surge to place dedicated COVID-19 workers.
About Frontline Connex
Frontline Connex was created to expedite the placement of highly skilled medical workers and frontline professionals to hospital systems and public health organizations fighting COVID-19.
The company has three immediate objectives:
● Target High Need Areas: Highlight critical unfilled positions for organizations feeling the stress of overworked and understaffed units.
● Recruit the Right Professional to the Right Post: Make it simple for those looking to make a difference to pinpoint a position that matches their skill set.
● Rapid Response: Develop one network for healthcare organizations and healthcare providers to connect and initiate a quicker deployment to high need areas during the COVID Crisis.
The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted how healthcare organizations recruit, hire and onboard new hires. During this national emergency, systems need to accelerate their ability to hire staff to provide the care and services required right now, not two weeks from now.
Please join the company on its mission to provide care to those affected by COVID-19. Visit https://frontlineconnex.com/
About Volunteer Surge
VolunteerSurge.org is a nonprofit initiative to recruit, train, and surge 1,000,000 volunteers into its system to support front-line doctors and nurses and to assist vulnerable populations during the national emergency. Please visit https://volunteersurge.org for more information.
