News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata and HCL Publish eBook on Digitalization
Results from Collaborative Research with Leading PLM Solution Providers.
By: CIMdata
According to Mr. Stan Przybylinski, CIMdata's Vice President, "For many, digitalization is about applying digital technologies to change a business model, resulting in new revenue and value-producing opportunities. CIMdata believes that if you are a product company that is pursuing a digitalization or digital transformation initiative it will be difficult to succeed without a strong PLM foundation. In this research, we asked industrial companies to describe their as-is digital environment and where they may go next, as well as the impacts of concepts like the digital twin, the digital thread, advanced variant configuration management, simulation data and process management, and smart manufacturing."
CIMdata enlisted several leading PLM solution and service providers as sponsors of this research: ANSYS, Dassault Systèmes, and HCL. The extended research program team collaborated to help identify the crucial issues facing companies addressing these issues.
The research program comprised several elements, including interviews with thought leaders from sponsors and their lead customers published on the CIMdata.com blog: www.CIMdata.com/
This CIMdata eBook highlights the key issues facing adopting organizations. Entitled "Speeding Your Digital Transformation Journey" the eBook seeks to frame the discussion around the key concepts, like digitalization, digital transformation, digital twin, digital thread, and the rest using standard terminology, supporting the discussion with selected data from the survey results and quotes from interviews conducted.
"The survey results highlight just how dominant these trends are in industry," claimed Mr. Przybylinski. "In three years, 96% of the respondents claimed that smart, connected products would be very important or important to their company strategy. That includes 16% who said it was not at all important today. Similarly, only 11% say that they have digital twins in production today, ramping up to 34% in three years. Another 43% expect to be in pilot three years from now. These results are consistent with other research on these topics and show just how much these trends are impacting industrial firms, and just how fast they are acting to address them. This will create a lot of opportunity in the market and also reduce the potential for confusion, one reason why we try to frame the discussion using the eBooks."
According to GH Rao, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCL Technologies Ltd., "We are happy to be part of this collaborative research program 'Speeding Your Digital Transformation Journey' with CIMdata. HCL believes that to succeed, organizations must reimagine their role in this digital economy and develop new capabilities around digital technologies and collaborative ecosystems in order to successfully deliver products, services and experiences powered by the convergence of insights across the product lifecycle."
To find out more and to download the eBook on Digital Transformation, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse