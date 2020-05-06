Hammer Enterprises of Evergreen CO, Forms Partnership to Investigate CBD treatments for Covid-19

The only way to truly determine what if any effect CBD might have on treating the ARDS pneumonia induced by the coronavirus was to team up with medical researchers and assist in conducting clinical studies. Chris Hammer

By: Hammer Enterprises LLC

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

• Cbd Industry:

• Health Location:

• Evergreen - Colorado - US Subject:

• Projects

Contact

K. Alexander PR

***@kalexanderpr.com K. Alexander PR

End

-- As the coronavirus began to hold then tighten its grip on a captive nation,, the president of one of the nation's leading suppliers of hemp extracted CBD products,, started noticing that a lot of companies in the CBD industry were touting CBD as a cure-all and even a prevention against coronavirus, Covid-19. Hammer recognized these claims as a dangerous path that could not only seriously harm people but also damage the reputation of the CBD industry. He shared his concerns with business and marketing consultant, who urged Hammer to "be part of the solution." It was the same advice Marcinowski had acquired while working with Moët & Chandon three decades earlier when the nation was being scourged by another viral epidemic, HIV. Walter had been part of an advertising and marketing firm that guided Moët & Chandon Champagnes when one of its strongest markets was the one most effected by the AIDS epidemic. They chose to be a part of the solution and began sponsoring numerous fundraisers to support research. Chris agreed Hammer Enterprises needed to be proactive, specifically in the need for clinical research.There is evidence in a number of studies that CBD is effective in treating respiratory inflammation and it is being used in treating Asthma and COPD, but numerous questions need to be clarified: Is CBD an effective anti-viral against Covid-19? Can CBD prevent the contraction of Covid-19? On the other hand, CBD is an anti-inflammatory, but if the body is responding to the invasion of the virus causing inflammation from its immune system, could that actually be a negative effect? CBD offers a lot of promise, but there has been no real clinical study on humans behind it.Marcinowski and Hammer partnered with, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Physics at Stanford University. Dr. Duong-van holds 33 patents, some of which are dedicated to in depth diagnostics of the heart and respiratory system. After initial research, Dr. Duong-van felt there was strong potential that CBD could be effective in treating ARDS, the inflammation caused by Covid-19. Hammer Enterprises then formed a new partnership,where Dr. Duong-van will create the premises for clinical studies and vet research teams. Hammer Enterprises will provide CBD material and science for the initial studies, and Mr. Marcinowski will oversee project management.The Hamminh Research group continues to reach out to others in the CBD realm, including any clinical research or studies seeking assistance to advance CBD science.###, of Evergreen Colorado provides patented, all-natural CBD ingredients to companies nationwide.is a newly founded partnership that will steer scientific research of CBD as a potential treatment for respiratory ailments, Asthma, COPD, ARDS, and Covid-19. Hamminh Research LLC will foster research and clinical trials with hospitals, universities, and public and private laboratories.Hamminh Research LLCDirect inquiries to: Walter Marcinowski, walter@walmarintl.com