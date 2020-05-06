News By Tag
Hammer Enterprises of Evergreen CO, Forms Partnership to Investigate CBD treatments for Covid-19
The only way to truly determine what if any effect CBD might have on treating the ARDS pneumonia induced by the coronavirus was to team up with medical researchers and assist in conducting clinical studies. Chris Hammer
By: Hammer Enterprises LLC
There is evidence in a number of studies that CBD is effective in treating respiratory inflammation and it is being used in treating Asthma and COPD, but numerous questions need to be clarified: Is CBD an effective anti-viral against Covid-19? Can CBD prevent the contraction of Covid-19? On the other hand, CBD is an anti-inflammatory, but if the body is responding to the invasion of the virus causing inflammation from its immune system, could that actually be a negative effect? CBD offers a lot of promise, but there has been no real clinical study on humans behind it.
Marcinowski and Hammer partnered with Dr. Minh Duong-van, PhD, Professor Emeritus of Physics at Stanford University. Dr. Duong-van holds 33 patents, some of which are dedicated to in depth diagnostics of the heart and respiratory system. After initial research, Dr. Duong-van felt there was strong potential that CBD could be effective in treating ARDS, the inflammation caused by Covid-19. Hammer Enterprises then formed a new partnership, Hamminh Research LLC where Dr. Duong-van will create the premises for clinical studies and vet research teams. Hammer Enterprises will provide CBD material and science for the initial studies, and Mr. Marcinowski will oversee project management.
The Hamminh Research group continues to reach out to others in the CBD realm, including any clinical research or studies seeking assistance to advance CBD science.
Hammer Enterprises LLC, of Evergreen Colorado provides patented, all-natural CBD ingredients to companies nationwide. Hamminh Research LLC is a newly founded partnership that will steer scientific research of CBD as a potential treatment for respiratory ailments, Asthma, COPD, ARDS, and Covid-19. Hamminh Research LLC will foster research and clinical trials with hospitals, universities, and public and private laboratories.
