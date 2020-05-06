KOIN listed at first crypto exchange

The Koinon ecosystem and its cryptocurrency KOIN are now live at the Hikenex cryptocurrency exchange as a trading pair with the PAX stablecoin.

--The Koinon ecosystem and its cryptocurrency KOIN are now live at the Hikenex cryptocurrency exchange as a trading pair with the PAX stablecoin."Hikenex is a smaller exchange and the first of three crypto exchange listings happening over the next few months," said Matthew Mecke, the founder of the Koinon ecosystem.For now, KOIN is paired with the PAXOS stablecoin, giving KOIN Holders several options.The first is to keep their KOINs as an appreciating asset, capturing rising KOIN prices during the increase in KOIN volume during the Zimbabwe and follow on Pan Africa rollout and usage."We've had a slow start executing the KOIN Zimbabwe launch during the lockdown there," said Mecke. "Due to the volume associated with a country-wide launch, we are confident that we have a interesting price increase for all KOIN holders this year."The second option for KOIN holders enables them to avoid volatility and swap KOIN to the PAX stablecoin. This locks in a 1:1 USD value regardless of KOIN's performance.The third option is to exit to fiat currency, typically euro or US dollar, again via the PAX stablecoin". Recent BUSD and PAX global trading volumes have passed USD 62 million daily.Mecke continued,"Soon we will be paired with two other stablecoins:BUSD, which is Binance's US dollar stablecoin, and USDT, which is Tether's US dollar equivalent. But we are already paired with PAX, which is already the best of the currently available stablecoins."International investors are now able to acquire KOINs by posting bids in PAX stablecoin.Mecke added:"Koinon Ecosystem is a unique opportunity for international investors to invest in a crypro asset driven by retail and wholesale volumes in Zimbabwe. These volumes benefit consumers and corporate entities alike. The opportunity goes beyond Zimbabwe with the Pan-Africa buildout of Koinon Ecosystem".Hikenex is a modern cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, known for its trader-friendly simplicity.When asked about the future crypto exchange listings for KOIN, Mecke stated,"Longer-term, we have a three-stage listings and exchanges strategy for Koinon, to be communicated in corresponding upcoming press releases. Our KOIN API for merchants and related account services for online shops is currently available via coinremitter.com"Paxos Standard (PAX) was built so that money can move fast. PAX is a digital dollar. Like other crypto assets, it can move instantaneously, anywhere in the world, any time of any day, and it's programmable. Unlike other crypto assets, PAX is stable. It is backed 1:1 for the dollar and it's issued by the Paxos Trust Company, so the funds are carefully protected, audited and regulated.It's a piece of our future vision for a frictionless, global economy, where all assets can move anywhere instantaneously, 24/7.Koinon is smashing the final barriers to simple, frictionless cryptocurrency payments for all Unbanked or Underbanked NGO's, Enterprises and Merchants.KOIN is tradeable on existing crypto exchange Hikenex.com and is also currently tradeable on the AtomicDex app. Soon, available for trading at Crex24.com, and will be available across Africa via flutterwave.com and others.– For customers, clients and students to lead with blockchain technology and enjoy immediate and long-term benefitsKOIN uses blockchain technology to build and offer end-to-end digital payments, remittances and business solutions. Koinon blockchain was developed with core integration and full testing. KOIN launched and went live on September 20, 2018. KOIN's initial target market is sub-Saharan Africa emphasizing Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe with its digital cloud service base in the Seychelles.Via blockchain, KOIN reduces the complexity and transaction timeframes of domestic, regional and global remittances. KOIN enables multi-currency input and output for blockchain payments and transfers. KOIN builds a digital financial ecosystem inclusive of licensed financial institutions and fully KYC and AML compliant– KOIN uses blockchain technology to automate the distribution cycle for companies and institutions in developing markets. Using KOIN's stablecoin trading pairs removes physical cash from distribution cycles. Stablecoin trading pairs available with KOIN provide clients with prepaid sales a capital float to provide credit while growing revenue and profit