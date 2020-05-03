 
Two leaders partner to help medical professionals navigate regulations in membership-based medicine

By:
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - May 8, 2020 - PRLog -- ROAMD, a leading convener of independent membership-based primary care practices, today announced a new partnership with Lofty Learning, an educational platform founded by Jim Eischen, a nationally recognized legal expert in the creation of compliant private fee medical practice models and avoiding work-related burnout. The partnership immediately helps the growing segment of membership-based primary care practices thrive while navigating the complexities of evolving healthcare regulations.

"We are proud to bring Jim's private direct medicine expertise to the ROAMD community of fiercely independent primary care physicians," says Dr. Scott Pope, CEO at ROAMD. "Under the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, membership-based medicine is proving its value as an essential long-term solution in primary care. There's a sad paradox in seeing fee-for-service practices go out of business precisely as the overall need for care skyrockets – and physicians are taking notice. Our partnership with Lofty Learning gives primary care pioneers the practical regulatory tools they need to thrive in the short- and long-term."

The ROAMD-Lofty Learning program, launching in late May, provides exclusive interactive forums with Jim Eischen on topics directed by ROAMD members nationwide, as well as an extensive library of educational content on regulatory topics relevant to membership-based medicine practices. "The Lofty Learning private direct medicine compliance library is the most extensive in the US, and represents peer-reviewed compliance solutions intended to help healthcare professionals practice direct or membership healthcare with workable compliance solutions," says Jim Eischen. This critical and up to date information can be found after the launch date at https://www.loftylearning.com/.

"While COVID-19 is sure to test the financial reliability of all evolving care models, we believe membership-based primary care appears to be here for the long-haul," says, Jim "and there has never been a better time for healthcare professionals to address revenue resources, update their practice models to deliver needed services, and to take better care of themselves—we need our healthcare professionals healthy and thriving."

About ROAMD, LLC
https://www.roamd.com/
ROAMD is a fast-growing, technology-enabled healthcare company fostering growth of primary care practices that are pioneering a better way to deliver patient care. Through ROAMD, these physicians benefit from ongoing support in care quality and continuity, profitability, and collaboration with peers. ROAMD believes when primary care thrives, healthcare improves.

About Lofty Live Learning, Inc.
https://www.loftylearning.com/
Lofty Learning's goals remain to affordably deliver actionable private direct medicine compliance insights via live and recorded webinars/audibles and to expand support to innovators by also delivering work-related wellness and burnout insights. Lofty Learning  strives to support U.S. health and wellness model innovations and help innovators with their own wellness needs. Lofty Learning is dedicated to delivering independent peer-reviewed educational content that is constantly accessible, updated and accurate.

ROAMD
***@roamd.com
***@roamd.com
