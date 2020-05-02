News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Emerging Artist Explodes Onto The Art Scene With Her Bold & Whimsical Miro-like Paintings
Artist Victry, known for her Bold Girl painting, has proven that no matter the circumstance, that we shouldn't stop dreaming, discovering, and finding our own worth.
Now came what she thought was the fun and exciting part, adding paint to the canvas. Victry said to herself, "How difficult could that be? Add a little paint to the brush and stay within the lines. And that's it!" An hour turned into a day, then a day turned into weeks, then several months, turned into what she described as "An emotional and frustrating event! I didn't even want my husband to see it! So after every night when I finished I would cover it with a black table cloth. The painting was a hot and awful mess!" One evening Victry was so fed up with her painting that she washed out all the paint from the canvas. Like an art crime scene, Victry saw how the water was slowly washing away her first attempt of becoming an artist.
Then one day came her inspiration. Victry came across a picture of a girl about to jump into the water. The girl looked determined and unafraid. She had this self-assurance of herself. She kept on looking into the water not knowing what she was going to find. Nothing around her was going to deterred her. This simple picture made a profound impact on this new artist. Who would have thought that a picture of a girl from the turn of the century would have inspired a modern woman who was and is still struggling with her own confidence?
Victry has struggled with confidence because of ongoing health problems. The struggle has kept her from having an active normal life. What has brought her satisfaction and great joy is that she has kept busy blogging and participating in spiritual activities. Happily her health is being managed with the help of natural treatments. Because of her limitation, there are times when Victry faces moments of fear and insecurities;
So with paint on the side, brushes at hand, Victry composed a painting of a girl coming out of her shell, the place where she have been for years. This girl was ready to be her own person and explore life's possibilities by jumping into a deep blue ocean.
Finally after several weeks of an intense labor of love, "Bold Girl" was born, and so did the emerging artist named Victry.
To follow Victry's journey visit her website at http://victorialeejones.com.
Contact
Carmen Johnson / Victoria Lee Jones
***@victorialeejones.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse