May 2020
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


American Properties Realty, Inc. is now offering virtual appointments and curbside closings

American Properties Realty, Inc. has enacted updated sales procedures to give prospective home buyers the opportunity to tour new home communities among COVID-19.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
The Alexandria model at Traditions at Chesterfield
The Alexandria model at Traditions at Chesterfield
 
ISELIN, N.J. - May 7, 2020 - PRLog -- American Properties Realty, Inc., A New Jersey-based Licensed Real Estate Broker, has enacted updated sales procedures to ensure that home buyers can safely go through the home building process at all of its communities in light of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Although life is changing on daily basis, American Properties Realty, Inc. would like to ensure that all residents and prospective home buyers remain connected and empowered in the days ahead. "We now offer virtual tours of our model homes; one-on-one appointments at all communities, and online/video chats or phone appointments to honor social distancing guidelines," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President for American Properties Realty, Inc. "All of our communities are still open, and the health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance right now. Homes previously under contract are still being constructed according to state guidelines, and we are even offering curbside closings. We have had two virtual sales in the last week alone."

American Properties Realty, Inc. currently has new home opportunities available at Heritage at Pennington in Pennington, NJ; Traditions at Chesterfield in Chesterfield, NJ, and Heritage at Highland Park in Highland Park, NJ. Its newest community, Heritage at Middletown, will also be opening soon in Middletown, NJ.

Heritage at Pennington, a successful new community of townhomes and two-story villas in Pennington, NJ, is now offering virtual tours of its Rosedale model home. Those interested can visit HeritageAtPennington.com to take a virtual tour and learn more about Phase 2, which features new townhomes with first-floor master bedrooms for the ultimate comfort and convenience. Homes at Heritage at Pennington are priced from $434,990. The community is currently offering a $5,000 incentive towards upgraded options – must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans.

Traditions at Chesterfield, an award-winning, master-planned community located within the 500-acre Old York Village in Chesterfield, NJ, features a close-knit neighborhood surrounded by top-rated schools and walkability to retail establishment and recreational opportunities. The community now offers virtual tours of its Alexandria home, which features four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,982 sq. ft. of living space. With only eight homes left (all are available for a quick move-in), those interested should call 609-424-0026. Pricing starts from $425,000.

Heritage at Highland Park, a new community of luxury townhomes in Highland Park, is also offering virtual tours of its Aurora and Charles model homes. Priced from $394,990, homes feature three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. A loft/fourth bedroom option is also available. Quick delivery homes are available, including the Charles home of the month with an incentive of $20,000 – buyer must use builder's preferred lender, Caliber Home loans.

American Properties Realty, Inc. will unveil its newest community this Spring – Heritage at Middletown in Middletown Township. This new Monmouth County community will feature 3-4-bedroom luxury townhomes with up to 2,613 sq. ft. of living space just off Taylor Lane in Middletown. Heritage at Middletown will feature onsite amenities that include a clubhouse with fitness center two tot lots and walking paths. To learn more, visit: https://www.americanproperties.net/properties/coming-soon/heritage-at-middletown/.

"We are trying to make it as easy as possible for interested home buyers to learn about our available communities from the comfort of their own homes," said Csik. "Our team is available to answer any questions that you may have, and we promise to do our part to ensure that we get through these uncertain times together."

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 40-year tradition of introducing award winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey home buyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

