Grammy Award Winning Multi-Platinum Industry Executives along with Award Winning Actor and Singer

-- Industry professionals, andhas partnered together to release an innovative, intensive 8-week course in Music, Acting and Production call"If you think talent alone will get you a record deal, think again," says Jovan Dawkins. He continues, "The music industry changed around 2007, and there are new rules. Inwe will teach you the history of the changes, as well as how you enter the industry successfully and monetize your gifts."offers students the chance to ask questions, gain valuable insights, tips, and learn first-hand from successful industry professionals.will provide students with a step-by-step guide on how to obtain a successful career in the entertainment industry. Beginning May 4, all aspiring entertainers can register for these one-of-a-kind courses at www.themapintensive.com . Classes start on June 8 and continue through August 1 (with limited spaces available).Jovan has written and produced for numerous artists such as Fred Hammond, Snoop Dogg, TLC and Fantasia as well as published music for Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Sza & Cardi B. Jovan Dawkins will provide lessons on music publishing, obtaining record deals, developing as an artist, and more.Internationally recognized songwriter and composer Eric Dawkins has an impressive clientele including Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Mario and Janet Jackson, just to name a few. He will be teaching songwriting, vocal production, vocal arrangements, and song placements.Last (but certainly not least), Darius McCrary, an award-winning actor/singer, star of 90's hit sitcom Family Matters, and current star of the new streaming series Monogamy will be teaching on the audition process, how to get roles, how to get an agent, and additional topics relating to television and film.For more information, visit www.themapintensive.com classes were created to help those pursuing careers in the entertainment industry get the education and knowledge from industry experts. The MAP was designed so that students can have direct access to the industry professionals live and direct.Urban 411 Entertainment is a full-service Entertainment/Multi-Media/Public Relations company. We provide artist management, booking, event production, brand development, marketing, media placement, promotions, graphic design, and business consulting. We also have a vast network of people in various desired demographics. Our goal is to take a client and get their brand national/international exposure. We work with a variety of clients in all industries.The J. Vann Agency is a multifaceted Creative Agency. We proudly assist Artists, Entrepreneurs and Influencers with brand management, development, and strategic expansion by utilizing our wide-array of services, resources, and interactive consultation.