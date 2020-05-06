News By Tag
Grammy Award Winning Multi-Platinum Industry Executives along with Award Winning Actor and Singer
Songwriter, Publisher and Music Producer Executive Jovan Dawkins, Songwriter, Music Producer & Vocal Arranger Executive Eric Dawkins and Award-Winning Actor/Singer Darius McCrary has Join Forces to provide you The Map Intensive!
Jovan Dawkins
Jovan has written and produced for numerous artists such as Fred Hammond, Snoop Dogg, TLC and Fantasia as well as published music for Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Sza & Cardi B. Jovan Dawkins will provide lessons on music publishing, obtaining record deals, developing as an artist, and more.
Eric Dawkins
Internationally recognized songwriter and composer Eric Dawkins has an impressive clientele including Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Mario and Janet Jackson, just to name a few. He will be teaching songwriting, vocal production, vocal arrangements, and song placements.
Darius McCrary
Last (but certainly not least), Darius McCrary, an award-winning actor/singer, star of 90's hit sitcom Family Matters, and current star of the new streaming series Monogamy will be teaching on the audition process, how to get roles, how to get an agent, and additional topics relating to television and film.
For more information, visit www.themapintensive.com.
ABOUT The MAP Intensive
The MAP Intensive classes were created to help those pursuing careers in the entertainment industry get the education and knowledge from industry experts. The MAP was designed so that students can have direct access to the industry professionals live and direct.
ABOUT URBAN 411
Urban 411 Entertainment is a full-service Entertainment/
ABOUT J. VANN AGENCY
The J. Vann Agency is a multifaceted Creative Agency. We proudly assist Artists, Entrepreneurs and Influencers with brand management, development, and strategic expansion by utilizing our wide-array of services, resources, and interactive consultation.
