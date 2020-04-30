 
Institute for Excellence in Sales Announces Full Slate of Webcasts for Sales Professionals in May

Programs Will Help Sales Leaders and Their Teams Move Forward as Country Re-Opens
By: Institute for Excellence in Sales
 
 
VIENNA, Va. - May 5, 2020 - PRLog -- The Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) announced its lineup of recurring sales webinars for May 2020. The webinars will help sales professionals navigate new challenges, as well as offer strategies to pivot and prosper as the country begins to re-open.

IES leadership decided in March to postpone its live programs for the near future, with plans to restart as circumstances allow. The organization's "Creativity in Sales" weekly webinar series was launched to maintain the IES mission, and features sales thought leaders, experts and creative minds to train sales professionals to excel as re-opening occurs.

The May webinar schedule will feature a new program each weekday:

Mondays at 2 p.m. EST: The show will have a regular panel of guests and special guests who will discuss the top sales challenges of the day. It will be hosted by IES Cofounder Fred Diamond.

Tuesdays at Noon EST: Women in Sales Professional Development webinar with IES Women in Sales Program Director Gina Stracuzzi.

Wednesdays at 2 p.m. EST: The Sales Game Changers Podcast webinar featuring global sales leaders who have been featured guests on the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast.

Thursdays at 2 p.m. EST: The Optimal Sales Mindset webinar featuring interviews with experts on maintaining and developing a world-class mindset during challenging times. Guests include "Raising Your Game" author Alan Stein, Jr., "NonStop Sales Boom" author Colleen Francis and other top leaders.

Fridays at 11 a.m. EST: Creativity in Sales webinar featuring the world's most in-demand sales thought leaders, experts and authors such as Steven Gaffney, Lee Salz, and Lance Tyson.

"Today, sales professionals are facing new and unprecedented challenges that are testing even the most seasoned leaders," said Diamond. "IES strives during this time to help professionals at all stages of their sales career adapt to the recent change in the sales environment. As we move our trainings to a virtual environment, we are confident that these webinars will be as spirited and informational as before, and will include a more global audience."

"The Institute for Excellence in Sales has responded quite impressively by launching all of these webcasts to help sales leaders and teams around the globe learn, stay fresh, and motivated as we all work together to help our customers re-open," said Brian Ludwig, Senior Vice President of Sales at Cvent.

The goal of the webinars is to help sales teams grow as global re-opening happens and equip them with transformation skills and solutions from some of the top industry leaders. Find the list of webinars and register for free here: https://i4esbd.com/events/

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales:

The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and across the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com. A list of upcoming IES programs can be found here (https://i4esbd.com/programs/).
