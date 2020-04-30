News By Tag
Komatsu picks ACEINNA IMU sensors for construction equipment
By: ACEINNA
Rugged 6 Degree-of-Freedom IMU enables cost effective 3D Machine Guidance Retrofit Kits for Construction Equipment
ACEINNA INC today announced its MTLT305D Dynamic Inclination and Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has been selected as the IMU solution for Komatsu Smart Construction Retrofit kit available in Japan through LANDLOG Ltd.
ACEINNA INC's MTLT305D IMU accurately measures 3 dimensions of linear acceleration and 3 dimensions of rotational rate and fuses the data using an Extended Kalman Filter (EKF) to accurately calculate pitch and roll under static and dynamic conditions. To ensure accuracy, each MTLT305D is calibrated on precision rate tables and in temperature chambers. It is fully qualified for use on 12V and 24V vehicle systems.
The Smart Construction Retrofit kit uses four ACEINNA devices to monitor the excavator boom, stick, bucket and chassis position and motion. Data provided by the ACEINNA IMUs are essential inputs into the 3D machine guidance system.
Conventional construction equipment, without Information and Communication Technology (ICT) capabilities, accounts for over 98% of all construction equipment working in Japan. Komatsu's Smart Construction Retrofit kit will enable conventional construction equipment to use ICT functions such as 3D machine guidance and payload measurement, comparable with ICT-intensive equipment.
"The ACEINNA MTLT305D provides the perfect balance of price and performance in a rugged package suitable for use in harsh, real-world construction applications,"
ACEINNA is honored to be selected by Komatsu as the supplier of IMUs to their Smart Construction Retrofit kit," says John Newton, Business Unit VP of ACEINNA. "We are pleased to help bring ICT capabilities to existing equipment in the marketplace. The ICT capabilities will greatly improve productivity on worksites around the world and we are excited be part of this digital transformation in construction operations."
ABOUT ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.
ACEINNA's precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China.
About Komatsu
Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. For nearly a century, Komatsu equipment and services have been used by companies worldwide to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create technology and consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.
Functions needed for ICT construction equipment for use in "i-Construction"
